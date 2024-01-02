These 23 restaurants just opened around Sacramento — including 7 in the city center

December rained water and new restaurants alike on greater Sacramento, as 23 eateries debuted across the capital region from Davis to Folsom.

Seven restaurants opened around Sacramento’s city center, while East Sacramento gained a Thai restaurant and a new chicken pho place opened in south Sacramento.

Citrus Heights, Folsom, Roseville and Rancho Cordova added two new restaurants apiece, while a familiar concept moved into Galt and an Asian tea house opened in Davis.

▪ Benji’s Woodfire Pizza (7530 Auburn Blvd., Suite A, Citrus Heights): Andray Mikayelyan spent two years “burning for Jesus” at pop-ups before opening his brick-and-mortar wood-fired pizzeria Dec. 8.

▪ Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (3230 E. Bidwell St., Folsom): The Nevada-based sub sandwich chain debuted a new location Dec. 7 in Folsom Ranch shopping center, joining a store in Granite Bay that opened in 2020.

▪ Casa Ramos (1563 Eureka Road, Roseville): Founded by Marco Ramos in 1997, this Sacramento Valley chain serves up Mexican favorites such as tacos al carbon or Michoacán-style carnitas.

▪ Charm Thai (711 Elvas Ave., Sacramento): You can find healthy (avocado spring rolls, stir-fried Chinese eggplant) and indulgent (lemongrass chicken wings, coconut ice cream) options alike at Khanitta Outama’s Thai restaurant in East Sacramento.

▪ Curries & Biryanis (157 Iron Point Road, Folsom): A lunch buffet gives way to street food-inspired dishes such as punugulu, dosa batter fritters native to the state of Andhra Pradesh, at this Indian restaurant in the Natoma Station shopping center.

▪ Fuji Sacramento (1235 Broadway, Sacramento): Russell Okubo, owner of Aji Japanese Bistro in El Dorado Hills, and his nephew Kevin Oto opened their Japanese restaurant with an eye toward reviving traditional flavors, as seen in Hawaiian-inspired steak batayaki or tempura udon in a Sapporo-style miso broth.

▪ Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (10842 Bear Hollow Drive, Rancho Cordova): This Ohio-based scoop shop opened its fifth area location Dec. 1, following those in North Natomas, Folsom, Roseville and Elk Grove.

▪ Hibachi Buffet, Sushi & Grill (5623 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights): Diversity is the defining characteristic of Jay Wong’s pan-Asian buffet, where customers can enjoy broccoli beef, tamago and frog legs as part of a $15 lunch.

▪ Kiki’s Chicken Place (1067 C St., Suite 134, Galt): Kiki’s fried chicken empire expanded to southern Sacramento County, marking the brand’s 20th regional location for loaded fries or boneless wings.

▪ Milka Coffee Roasters (1104 R St., Sacramento): A charming cafe in a converted Victorian in Mansion Flats, Milka expanded to a second location Dec. 2 at the WAL Public Market inside the Warehouse Artists Lofts.

▪ Molly Jasmine Tea Shoppe (225 G St., Davis): Davis’ new minimalist boba cafe began its soft opening Dec. 13, with milk and oolong teas as well as fresh seasonal smoothies.

▪ Panera Bread (500 Capitol Mall, Sacramento): The Capitol crowd’s newest lunch option is this St. Louis-based chain known for its sandwiches, soups and salads.

▪ Paris Baguette (1050 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville): This French-inspired cafe began serving sandwiches, salads and pastries in Highland Crossing shopping center on Dec. 15 after making its market debut in Arden Arcade in 2017.

▪ Rose Park Bistro (1017 Galleria Blvd., Suite 160, Roseville): Bulent Ozel’s elevated California cuisine concept opened Dec. 1 in Fountains at Roseville shopping center, offering wild mushroom risotto and charred artichokes with feta and watermelon radish.

▪ Saigon 88 (8785 Center Parkway, Suite B100, Sacramento): The latest project from Mymy Nguyen and Jimmy Voong, owners of Saigon Alley Kitchen & Bar, Ōkesutora and Sit Lo Saigon, sits near Sacramento’s southern border and specializes in chicken pho and congee.

▪ Seniore’s Pizza (1501 N. C St., Sacramento): This Bay Area pizza chain made its second Sacramento foray in Mansion Flats after first debuting in south Sacramento in 2022, bearing pies such as the Seniore’s Special (double pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions and fresh tomatoes).

▪ The Chelsea (1009 10th St., Sacramento): Frank Yan, Hendrick Crowell and Sandra Yan-Crowell’s successor to their previous downtown Sacramento nightclub (London) began offering pan-Asian bites and DJ sets on Dec. 1.

▪ The Coconut Elk Grove (8469 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 6, Elk Grove): Nan Pangpanga’s fifth area restaurant — and first outside Sacramento city limits — turns out tasty Thai comfort foods such as yellow curry, drunken noodles and khao soi.

▪ The Silver Lining (1414 16th St., Sacramento): William Houser unveiled Sacramento’s first dueling piano bar on New Year’s Eve at the longtime location of Luna’s Cafe & Juice Bar, a beloved artist’s lounge in midtown.

▪ Tupi Coffee (1901 Eighth St., Sacramento): Eduardo Faustino’s Brazilian cafe with açaí bowls, sandwiches and pastries such as cheesy pão de queijo or beef-stuffed rissoles opened Dec. 2 at the former site of Insight Coffee Roasters in Southside Park.

▪ Vegan Fresh2U (10655 Coloma Road, Rancho Cordova): This plant-based Vietnamese restaurant opened Dec. 8 as the sister concept to Pho Fresh, John Huynh and Theresa Tran’s neighboring soup spot in the Center Point shopping center.

▪ World Traveler Coffee Roasters (500 J St., Sacramento): World Traveler opened high-end coffee shops in midtown Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Gold River, Folsom and Roseville before finally unveiling its flagship location in Downtown Commons on Dec. 6.

▪ Yi Long Dumpling (1500 W. El Camino Ave., Suite 8, Sacramento): This dumpling house, which specializes in pan-fried soup dumplings, replaced longtime Chinese restaurant New Blue Sky in South Natomas’ Discovery Plaza shopping center.

Sacramento Eats: Recipes from the Capital Region’s Favorite Restaurants and Bars

Order your cookbook here to get recipes from 60 of the Sacramento region’s top restaurants and bars, plus photos and descriptions of what makes each business so exceptional.