23 Rubber Band "Hacks" That I'm Kicking Myself For Not Knowing Earlier

ABC News

Four men have been arrested for allegedly yelling racial slurs at a Black student at Lehigh University before chasing him and following him into his dorm, where he was allegedly assaulted, a Pennsylvania district attorney announced Tuesday. The suspects -- all in their early 20s but none of them current or former Lehigh students -- drove past the victim, who was walking home with two friends early Saturday, and shouted racial slurs, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck. Brandon John, 22, and Cameron Graf, 22, are facing charges of simple assault and harassment; Michael Rosta, 21, is facing charges of burglary and simple assault; and Nabil Jameel, 22, is facing a charge of simple assault.