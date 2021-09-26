23 shot, 2 killed in overnight gun violence, including 6 wounded in Lawndale shooting

At least 23 people, including a woman asleep in her South Shore bed and six people in a mass shooting in Lawndale, were shot in overnight gun violence between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Two people were killed.

Six people were injured in a mass shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood shortly after 2:50 a.m. A group of people was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany when they were shot at by someone in a black SUV, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her pelvis. Three men in their 20s and 30s were also taken to Mount Sinai, where their conditions were stabilized. A woman, 30, was at Mount Sinai with a graze wound in good condition, and another woman, 33, was at Mount Sinai in fair condition after suffering a gunshot to her shoulder.

A woman, 39, was shot while asleep in her bed in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood around 3:45 a.m. The woman was shot in the chest, abdomen and thigh, police said, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Police said an unidentified gunman fled out the rear of the apartment; it was unknown how he entered the residence.

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was grazed while attending to a patient inside the emergency room at Stroger Hospital around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The bullet struck the bill of the paramedic’s baseball-style cap, police said. According to witnesses, the bullets were fired by someone driving by in an older model green Buick.

Two men, 28 and 31, were shot while standing outside in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard in the Near West Side neighborhood shortly after 10:25 p.m., police said. The older man was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced at 10:50 p.m. He had not been identified as of Sunday morning, The younger man was at Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right heel.

Melica De La Garza, 18, was killed after being shot while sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue in the West Elsdon neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. She was identified Sunday morning and lived on the same block as where the shooting took place, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police said she could not provide additional details about the shooting due to the severity of her injuries, and that she had been shot by a gunman who fled the scene on foot. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:08 p.m.

In total, 44 people have been shot, including five people who have been killed, since Friday evening. In other shootings Saturday evening into Sunday morning: