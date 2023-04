MMA Weekly

Following his UFC 287 win, Israel Adesanya told the media that he would be happy to fight someone who he refused to name. That someone was likely Dricus Du Plessis, who was in hot water after calling himself more African than Adesanya. The callout included threatening to “drag his carcass across South Africa." Now Du Plessis has fired back at the champion. “So you won’t say my name, that’s smart you better not,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram. “I don’t need your airtime at all, I have my whole co