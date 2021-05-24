23 States Cutting Off Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Early

Michael Rainey
·1 min read

Florida is the 23rd state to announce that it is ending the $300 per week boost to unemployment benefits provided by the federal government. The payments will end on June 26, about 10 weeks before the program is set to expire at the federal level, the state said Monday.

All 23 states withdrawing from the program are led by Republican governors, who say that the extra payments are responsible for slow employment growth in their states by making it easier for unemployed workers to turn down or avoid getting new jobs, resulting in a labor shortage, especially in low-wage sectors.

“Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce,” Dane Eagle, secretary of Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity, said.

However, many labor experts say the enhanced unemployment benefits play only a limited role in the disappointing job growth in recent weeks, while citing a host of other factors including severe job market dislocation, fears of illness and unresolved child care issues.

Florida’s announcement leaves just four states led by Republican governors – Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Vermont – to retain the program.

All told, about 4 million people will be affected by the states’ decisions to end the program prematurely in June. According to data from the Century Foundation, the collective loss of benefits in the 23 states will come to roughly $27.3 billion.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Despite federal moratorium, eviction rates returning to pre-pandemic levels

    Outside Columbus, Ohio, a bailiff signs a writ of eviction for a tenant on March 3, 2021. Stephen Zenner/Getty ImagesBefore the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho, like many states across the country, faced rising housing costs, low home-vacancy rates and increasing efforts by landlords to evict tenants. Thanks to increased unemployment benefits, federal stimulus checks and eviction moratoriums – all part of the government’s pandemic response – renters’ lives improved slightly in 2020. But with those programs decreasing or disappearing, many Idahoans and other Americans who rent their homes will still struggle to pay rent and face imminent risk of being evicted. Our analysis of eviction rates across the state of Idaho finds that numbers were down in 2020 but are poised to return to – or even exceed – pre-pandemic levels in the coming months as economic support for renting families runs out. Similar trends in other states could spark a rise in evictions across the nation. Idaho evictions In 2016, 2,037 or 1.1% of all renting households in Idaho faced an eviction filing – when a landlord formally requests an eviction order from a court. The courts ordered evictions for 1,107 households, or 0.6% of the state’s renting households that year. Eviction filings that do not end in an ordered eviction may be a result of renters reaching a settlement with the landlord before eviction. Even when dismissed or settled, filings affect a tenant’s record, potentially making it challenging to find new housing for years into the future. By 2019, eviction filings increased to affect 2,673 households, 1.4% of the state’s renting households, with 1,611, or 0.8%, ultimately facing a court-ordered eviction. Between 2016 and 2019, housing prices in Idaho increased by 34.7%, while the median income increased by only 17.7%. When housing costs outpace income, affordable housing stock decreases with a likely increase in evictions. In 2020, however, eviction numbers dropped – 1% of Idaho’s renting households, 1,893 families, had an eviction filing and 1,127, or 0.6%, were formally evicted. Unlike other states, Idaho did not have a statewide eviction ban, but there are potential reasons for these decreases. From March 25 through April 30, 2020, state courts were closed, except for essential hearings – which could have included evictions relating to illegal activity. Most other eviction proceedings would have been delayed. In addition, some landlords may have decided to seek resolutions other than eviction, especially as cash aid came in from federal and state governments. However, when the courts reopened in May 2020, eviction filings and formal evictions spiked. And monthly statistics show the rates rising almost back to 2019’s levels. This raises the question of the ability of federal bans alone to decrease eviction rates. Federal eviction moratoriums When the pandemic hit, an estimated 15.9 million people across the country lost their jobs and faced difficulty affording their housing. Public health officials needed people to stay at home to limit the spread of the virus, so governments took action to curb the evictions many feared were imminent. Federal relief legislation included direct cash payments to most American households, additional unemployment payments, emergency rental assistance and bans on evictions. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, banned evictions from March 24 through Aug. 24, 2020, but applied to only the relatively small number of renters using federal assistance programs to pay their rent, or living in properties with federally backed financing. A broader eviction ban, ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, took effect on Sept. 4, 2020, and is set to expire on June 30, 2021. It covers more renters, including people who are at risk of moving to overcrowded lodging or becoming homeless. But it’s not automatic protection: Tenants must prove their eligibility. The CDC’s eviction ban also faces several court challenges; it was most recently struck down by a federal court in Washington, D.C. – though the decision is on hold pending appeals. So its protection may not last very long. Making matters more stressful for renters, neither eviction ban forgave unpaid rent, so renters are still responsible for back rent and may face eviction in the future if they cannot pay. A Maricopa County, Arizona, constable serves an eviction notice to a tenant in Phoenix in October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. John Moore/Getty Images State and local eviction moratoriums States and cities across the U.S. that set up their own eviction-prevention programs are seeing lower eviction rates than those where tenants were protected only by the federal rules. Princeton University’s Eviction Lab Tracking System gathers eviction data in five states: Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Minnesota and Missouri, as well as 28 cities around the country. Like Idaho, Missouri did not have a statewide eviction ban and saw a similar dip and spike in cases in April and May 2020. Delaware and Indiana had statewide bans and saw sharp increases in eviction filings after the bans expired. Connecticut and Minnesota both have ongoing bans, and eviction rates are far below pre-pandemic levels. In cities the Eviction Lab tracks, places with local eviction bans saw eviction rates drop dramatically until the local protections expired. A rally at the Massachusetts Statehouse in March 2021 called on legislators to do more to prevent evictions related to the pandemic. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Other efforts to help In Idaho, Republican Gov. Brad Little allocated $15 million in federal CARES Act funds to provide rental assistance to households struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic. Another $200 million was added to that fund through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. Payments go directly to landlords to offset current and back rent, depending on a household’s specific circumstances. Once these funds run out and the CDC eviction ban expires or is overturned in court, renters throughout the country will have no remaining pandemic-related protections from eviction filings. However, those households may still be feeling the pressure from the pandemic – and may not be able to come up with current rent, much less months of back rent they might also owe. The aid may be coming to an end, but the potential for an eviction crisis remains – in Idaho, and around the nation. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Benjamin Larsen, Boise State University and McAllister Hall, Boise State University. Read more:What the CDC eviction ban means for tenants and landlords: 6 questions answeredRenters still left out in the cold despite temporary coronavirus protection The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Still Has Carrie’s Manolo Blahnik Heels That Were Eaten by Aidan’s Dog Pete

    Sarah Jessica Parker has just brought up a painful memory for "Sex and the City" fans.

  • 21-Year-Old University of Cincinnati Student-Athlete Drowns in Lake: 'A Phenomenal Human Being'

    "A great student, gritty and resilient player, and a phenomenal human being — this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss," head soccer coach Neil Stafford said of Allison Sidloski

  • COVID: 11 companies fined for not ensuring employees work from home – MOM

    Eleven companies were fined for failing to ensure work-from-home as a default arrangement for employees who are able to do so, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on 24 May.

  • Scott Brooks points to Daniel Gafford's weight for why he doesn't play more

    Daniel Gafford has emerged as a major bright spot for the Wizards. So, when will he play more minutes?

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Eurovision: Italy wins while UK's James Newman gets nul points

    The favourite, Måneskin, came first with their rock song Zitti e Buoni but the UK got nul points.

  • Belarus faces sanctions backlash over jetliner 'state piracy'

    BRUSSELS/KYIV (Reuters) -Western powers prepared to pile sanctions on Belarus and cut off its aviation links on Monday, furious after it scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist, an act one leader denounced as 'state piracy'. In a video posted online, the detained blogger Roman Protasevich, 26, said he was in good health, being held in a pretrial detention facility in Minsk, and acknowledged having played a role in organising mass disturbances in the capital last year. A Polish deputy foreign minister, Pawel Jablonski, told private broadcaster TVN24 that his government had heard from Protasevich's mother about his being in poor health but provided no details.

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • The Hurricanes are still trying to make Svech happen against the Predators

    Explosive winger Andrei Svechnikov has only one empty-net goal in a series where every game has essentially been decided by a goal.

  • Submarine telegram from 1851, thought to be world’s first, goes under the hammer

    A submarine telegram sent in 1851, believed to be the first of its kind, has been discovered and is up for sale at Sotheby's auction house in London. The message was transmitted across 25 nautical miles of copper wire carried across the English Channel from South Foreland, in Kent, to Calais. It reads: "PRINTED-FROM-ENGLAND-TO-FRANCE-SEPT-28-1851-6-P-M." The piece of paper, complete with a scrapbook of information and cuttings about the breakthrough moment, is being sold by a private collector and is expected to fetch up to £5,000 on Tuesday. Dr Gabriel Heaton, a specialist in historical manuscripts at Sotheby's, told The Telegraph: "It is an exceptionally rare thing – we haven't found any records of an earlier [submarine] telegram. "It is a tiny slip of paper, and the only way it survived is because the original recipient placed it into an album. "This telegram sits right at the beginning of communication between nations and across the sea, signalling a really important moment." Pioneering brothers Jacob and John Watkins Brett set their minds to the task of connecting two nations via cable for electronic communication in the 1840s, just as the first terrestrial telegrams were becoming commonplace. They founded the Submarine Telegraph Company with the goal of taking the technology international. Using their familial wealth, they mounted an experimental attempt to connect Calais and Dover on August 28, 1850, and it was a partial success.

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week

  • George Floyd anniversary: Most Americans think country is racist as Floyd family set to visit White House

    Follow here for the latest developments

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • New York City hires 200 private guards for subway in response to spike in violent crime

    Subway operator has called on mayor Bill de Blasio to contribute to the $26m cost