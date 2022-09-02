23 top-rated things at Amazon that make working from home more enjoyable

Anything to make this new normal a little easier is a win.

When working remotely it’s important to have the best home office essentials.

Things like a new desk chair, a pair of noise-canceling headphones, and an ergonomic mouse pad can make a massive difference when added to your working from home setup—even if it’s just an addition of a lap desk for your couch.

We’ve tested a lot of work from home office essentials, including laptops, desk and office chairs. Amazon is one of the best places to find many of the things you need for your remote work setup. Here are 23 top-rated things from Amazon sure to make working from home easier and more comfortable.

1. An adjustable standing desk to prevent back pain

An adjustable standing desk could help prevent back pain.

Does your back cause you major pain after sitting in front of your computer all day? If so, a standing desk could be an absolute game-changer. Aside from simple height adjustment with a touch of a single button, reviewers love that it can also be used with a bike, desk chair, or by itself while standing. Its clean white design matches any decor, assembly is easy, and it has tons of space for all your working from home essentials.

Buy for $249

2. A comfortable office chair for long hours of work

Stop sitting at your dining chair.

If you’re working from home, you need a comfortable office chair—instead of that dining chair you’ve been using. The best office chair can not only prevent back and neck pain, it can make your home office setup more productive.

This chair from BestOffice has more than 5,000 5-star reviews. Reviewers love its affordable price tag (under $100), the high back, lumbar support, and that its multiple colors pair well with any home office.

Buy for $65.99

3. An air purifier to make your space more comfortable

Keep your space comfortable

An air purifier can help us breathe easier while working from home and reduce allergens and other airborne particles. Aside from being the best air purifier we tested, the Winix 5500-2 has thoughtful additions like a sleep mode, a light sensor that automatically adjusts back-lighting, and a timer.

More than 18,000 reviewers also rave about its practically non-existent noise levels, easy-to-replace filters, and immediate air quality improvement, especially in homes with lots of pets. These are just some of the reasons why it maintains a 4.7-star rating.

Buy for $163.13

4. The best laptop money can buy

It might be time to upgrade your computer.

An amazing laptop can make all the difference when it comes to working at home (or anywhere honestly). With its 13 hour battery life, incredibly fast-processor, and sleek, metallic design, it’s no wonder the Apple MacBook Air laptop has a 4.8-star rating and is dubbed by the Reviewed team as the best laptop you can buy.

If your job doesn’t already supply a computer, this puppy will make working from home more enjoyable—and it will easily last through any movie marathon you watch on your day off.

Buy for $949.99

5. A massager to relieve back and neck pain

A back and neck massager can help relieve the pain from being hunched over all day.

If purchasing a new desk or chair isn’t in your budget right now, this back and neck massager can help relieve the pain from being hunched over all day.

It has an over the shoulder design, an auto shut off when it gets too hot, and you can adjust its positioning to exactly where your pain is, which is why more than 30,000 Amazon reviewers are obsessed with it. You can also use it anywhere in your house—during a Zoom meeting or while unwinding while watching TV at the end of the day.

Buy for $45.99

6. A pair of noise-canceling headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5

Noise-canceling headphones are an essential for working from home enjoyably. These Sony headphones are our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones because they are wireless, hold up to 30 hours of battery life, and include an impressive amount of features like active noise cancellation. Plus, its super comfortable fit and incredible sound quality are ideal for wearing during a day of meetings.

Buy for $398

7. A wireless printer

Amazon reviewers love this HP printer.

This HP printer boasts more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. It has scanning capability and you can literally print from anywhere by using its app or wireless device. It will definitely save you time and money, and installation is a breeze. Said one five-star reviewer: “This printer couldn't be any easy to operate and set up.”

Buy for $84.89

8. An easy-to-use wireless keyboard

Upgrade your laptop keys.

The last thing you need is to feel stiff while typing important documents, presentations, and the like. Instead, try this comfortable wireless keyboard that’s one of the best keyboards we’ve tested. We love it because the quiet keys are easy to move your fingers over, it connects seamlessly to any computer, and it has backlight illumination to see the keys in a darkly lit room.

Buy for $119.99

9. A fitness tracker to keep you active throughout the workday

The Fitbit Charge 5 is comfortable and easy to use.

If you find yourself needing to take steps throughout the day or getting into a rut, try a Fitbit to make working from home easier and more productive. The Charge 5 is our favorite fitness tracker because of its exercise tracking abilities, built-in GPS for accurate workouts, and constant monitoring of your heart rate.

Buy for $118.43

10. An ergonomic mouse to prevent wrist straining

This is way better than your trackpad.

Investing in a good mouse—i.e. one that makes scrolling easy and doesn’t hurt your wrist—is crucial in making working from home less painful. Honestly, nothing is worse than your wrist hurting after using your mouse or trackpad for about, oh, five seconds.

Ergonomics was an important goal for us when we tested the best wireless mice. Our favorite mouse was the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 because it can easily track anywhere, scrolls seamlessly and effortlessly, and lasts pretty much forever (30 days) without needing to be charged.

Buy for $79.99

11. A keyboard wrist pad for extra support

Soothe your achey wrists.

Say goodbye to straining your wrists and hello to comfort with these convenient keyboard rest pads. With more than 22,000 five-star ratings, reviewers say this keyboard wrist pad is smooth to the touch and composed of the softest memory foam material. It contours perfectly to your wrists, making it extremely comfortable and supportive for all-day use.

Buy for $14.79

12. A large monitor for multi-tasking

Up your WFH game with a second screen.

Regardless of whether you want to reduce the strain on your neck or work on multiple screens, a large monitor will make working from home easier. This one from HP has a high resolution that makes watching work-related (or Netflix) videos intensely clear, while its 90-degree rotation allows you to adjust the screen to the most comfortable angle. More than 19,000 reviewers offer praise, noting its large screen size, six different viewing options, and simple setup when connecting to other devices.

Buy for $169.99

13. A pack of colorful pens for color-coding notes

Color coordination? Check!

While taking notes during meetings isn’t usually fun, it can be with the right tools—like these colorful pens from Paper Mate. Think about it: Different topics in different colors, important information in a specific color, color-coordinated clients—doesn’t it sound way more fun this way? More than 6,000 reviewers on Amazon agree and recommend these pens due to their bright, vivid colors, smooth writing capabilities, and affordable price tag of under $20, which is why they have an average 4.9-star rating.

Buy for $16.97

14. A lap desk to work from your couch

For those time you want to work in your bed.

Sometimes it’s nice to take a break from your home office setup and relax on the couch for a while. To make your “new office” a bit more productive, try this lap desk for an overall more ergonomic experience.

This one has a built-in phone slot and mousepad that make it way easier to work from not-so-stable workspaces and its large size fits any laptop or tablet that’s up to 15.6 inches. This lap desk is incredibly functional and super comfortable, which is why it has more than 34,000 5-star ratings.

Buy for $38.99

15. A stand for easy smartphone access

See your messages while you work.

If you’ve ever struggled to read notes from your cell phone while presenting during a Zoom call, then this cell phone stand is for you. With the approval of more than 70,000 reviewers, it tilts to help you achieve the perfect angle, fits a wide array of phones, has a large hole in the back for easy charging, and is just under $10. One reviewer even claimed that her mother asked her to order six of these so she could give them out as Christmas gifts.

Buy for $9.99

16. A desk pad to protect surfaces from scratches, stains, and scuffs

Protect your desk from the wear of work

Let’s be honest: scratching your desk with something is inevitable. With a desk pad, though, you’ll have foolproof protection from scratching, staining, and scuffing. More than 30,000 reviewers rave about this desk pad because of its flatness for easy scrolling, color selection that matches with any decor, and large size for covering a wide surface. You can also write on it, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally bleeding ink on your desk.

Buy for $13.99

17. A mug warmer to keep your coffee hot

No more cold coffee woes.

There is absolutely nothing worse than running to a meeting with a fresh, hot cup of coffee—thinking it’ll be short and sweet—only for it to drag on and leave you with a lukewarm cup. Insert your new favorite item: a mug warmer. It comes with three different temperature settings so your favorite hot beverage will stay at your desired warmness and has an automatic shut-off in case you forget about it, which is why it’s loved by more than 8,000 reviewers.

Need further proof? Multiple reviewers claim that purchasing this mug warmer was the best decision they’ve ever made.

Buy for $25.99

18. A power strip to keep your devices in one place

All your devices in one place.

One major problem when working from home is finding enough outlet space for all of your devices. This power strip is the perfect solution. More than 17,000 reviewers gave this power strip their seal of approval. It’s well-made, has three outlets and four USB ports, and it's super functional. It’s essential for small spaces that only have one or two outlets, so all of your devices can remain charged and ready to go.

Buy for $17.99

19. A desk organizer to keep supplies in one handy location

More organized than a filing cabinet.

Tired of seeing your desk cluttered with pencils, sticky notes, and other office supplies? A desktop organizer is exactly what you need. This one is sturdy, has a lot of nooks and crannies to hold your papers and office essentials, and it actually keeps them organized, which is why nearly 25,000 reviewers love it.

Buy for $29.97

20. A pair of cozy slippers to keep your feet warm

Slippers are WFH appropriate.

Wearing slippers is one of the best things about working from home. While not acceptable office attire, at home, a pair of soft, cozy slippers is a great way to keep your feet warm, especially if your home office is cold even when you have the heat on.

The Ugg Scuffette Slippers are the best slippers for women we’ve tested as they’re incredibly comfortable and come in a large selection of gorgeous colors. Reviewers love them, too, for their durability, super coziness, and perfect fit.

Buy for $95

21. A paper shredder to destroy important documents

Destroy the evidence.

Looking for a place to discard those top-secret work documents? A paper shredder is your best bet. Reviewers love this Amazon Basic one for its large sheet capacity (eight sheets at once!), quick shredding capabilities, and that it doesn’t overheat. It’s the perfect way to get rid of those confidential documents ASAP.

Buy for $40.48

22. A coffee machine for your daily dose of caffeine

Coffee shop-level coffee in your home.

If you’re going to have your daily dose of caffeine at home, you must invest in a fantastic coffee machine. The Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker is just that machine—and, it’s the most versatile single-serve coffee maker we’ve tested. It makes a wide range of delicious coffees, including espressos. We found that it’s quick, easy to use, and even comes with a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos.

Buy for $164.99

23. A Wi-Fi extender for reliable connection

Actually get internet in your room.

Annoyed with your Wi-Fi that just can’t seem to reach your room? Try a W-Fi extender. The TP-Link RE220 is the best affordable WiFi extender we’ve tested, making it a great choice for your WFH setup. It’s easy to set up, offers speeds suitable for casual web browsing or working in a Google Doc, and has an Ethernet port for non-W-iFi enabled devices.

Buy for $22.99

