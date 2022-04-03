23 Ways To Maximize Your Paycheck This Year

Jordan Rosenfeld
·8 min read
mustafagull / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mustafagull / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paychecks come, but they go even faster as expenses often quickly mount. Though your pay may be limited, the ways you can creatively cut costs and maximize your money are not.

Find: The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According To Experts
See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

If you need a little extra dough, here are 23 ways to stretch your paycheck and make it bigger each month.

mapodile / iStock.com
mapodile / iStock.com

Put Your Budget in Writing

One of the best ways to squeeze more money out of your paycheck is to know what your current expenses are so you can decide where to trim your current spending. By writing down a budget, you give yourself a financial framework within which to work. If you can't see what you're spending, how can you know where to cut back?

Check Out: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images
Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

Make the Most of Your Checking Account

Before picking a new checking account, you will want to compare the available options to make sure you pick one that does the most for your money.

Some checking accounts may offer bonuses for signing up. Others may offer interest if you keep a certain amount of money in your account or make regular deposits that meet the bank's requirements.

martin-dm / Getty Images
martin-dm / Getty Images

Consolidate Your Debt

After looking at your finances, if you find that you have debt or bills, including higher-interest debt, that you can't pay down or keep track of, with mounting interest, debt consolidation might be a solution for you. Debt consolidation consists of taking all bills and higher-interest debts with likely different interest rates and consolidating them into one monthly payment with a fixed interest rate.

Many people use personal loans to consolidate their debt, where you can choose from loan amounts up to usually $35,000 and loan lengths from three to seven years from certain lenders. This simplifies your bills into one set monthly payment and could save you money on interest, keeping more of your paycheck for yourself.

A personal loan interest rate can be lower than what you were paying on your revolving debt, according to Experian.

Discover: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

gradyreese / Getty Images
gradyreese / Getty Images

Ask for a Raise

Sometimes your paycheck can get a little bit bigger simply by asking for a raise. If you know you're a solid, reliable employee, consider asking your employer to increase your wage.

It's a good idea to sit down and write out your value to the company, any achievements you think would contribute to the raise and practice what you're going to say.

izusek / Getty Images
izusek / Getty Images

Work Overtime

Sometimes, especially when you need some extra cash quickly, working overtime can be a quick way to bring in more money without vastly changing your lifestyle. Experts recommend you be careful not to do it too often because you want to avoid burnout and not start living as though that overtime pay is going to be a regular thing, but there's no harm for a short stint.

Drazen_ / Getty Images
Drazen_ / Getty Images

Switch Service Providers

After you have a budget, you'll know how much you're spending on services such as your cellphone, internet and TV package. Are you getting the best deals? Call your service providers and find out if they have a cheaper package, and look at their competitors who want to woo you their way -- they often have specials.

Thomas_EyeDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Thomas_EyeDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sell Some Belongings

Old furniture, record collections, books, even dishes and clothes might just be taking up space in your home when they could be earning you money. Selling this stuff online can make it easy to get rid of your unwanted goods and take home a little cash, as well. But also don't forget pawn shops, consignment shops and flea markets.

Vesnaandjic / Getty Images
Vesnaandjic / Getty Images

Choose an Employer Who Pays All or Most of Your Healthcare

If you don't have a job where your employer pays for most or all of your healthcare, you are losing a significant amount of money every year. Employers know that to attract the best talent they need to offer competitive health benefits packages -- look for a company that will do the same for you.

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Refinance Your Mortgage

If you own a home, a refinance might be an opportunity for you to squeeze a little bit more money out of your paycheck by lowering your monthly mortgage payment. Reducing your interest rate, or both. There is a variety of refinance options, and they vary from year to year.

RyanJLane / iStock.com
RyanJLane / iStock.com

Pay In Cash Whenever Possible

Not only does paying in cash mean you're not using credit -- which accrues interest you'll have to pay later -- it's a great way to budget. You can set aside a specific amount of cash for shopping trips and put back items once you go over your cash limit. This will ensure you're not using more of your paycheck than you want, which will also keep you from falling further into debt.

Peter Berglund / Getty Images
Peter Berglund / Getty Images

Take On a Side Gig

We're living at the height of the gig economy -- where people can earn money in hundreds of ways on the side of their regular jobs. From driving people around to managing a small business' social media to freelance writing or tutoring, there are more ways to earn money than you've probably ever thought of.

bowie15 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bowie15 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sign Up for Rewards Programs

More businesses offer loyalty or rewards programs and cards that either offer personalized discounts to members or accumulate rewards you can spend over time. It's worth asking anywhere you shop if they offer such a program to stretch your paycheck by saving when you shop there.

RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

Carpool to Work

Joining up with a colleague or a neighbor to carpool together to or near work can really add up. Miles can really add up over time to quite a lot of money thanks to gas and car maintenance. Riding together is a great way to keep more of your paycheck.

evrim ertik / Getty Images/iStockphoto
evrim ertik / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turn Off the Lights

Depending on the type of light bulbs you have in use in your house, turning them off may save you some money, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The most expensive energy-wasting bulbs are the incandescent light bulbs, which give off almost 90% of their energy in the form of heat. Next up in energy waste are halogen light bulbs. You can also save money by switching to less energy-producing bulbs such as CFLs and LEDs.

Related: 10 Clever Ways To Stop Wasting Money on Electricity

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Unplug Appliances

Your appliances are still sucking up energy even when they're turned off. This is especially true for bigger, more energy-using items like TVs and printers. So unplug and see more of your money staying with you.

RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

Grow Your Own Produce

If you like to eat healthily but don't want to spend a lot of your paycheck on high quality, healthy veggies, grow your own garden. Not only will it save you money at the grocery store, but you'll also know exactly where your fruits and veggies are coming from.

mixetto / Getty Images
mixetto / Getty Images

Cook at Home

Eating out may be convenient and easy, but at the end of the day, you may be spending almost three times more money to do so than to cook food at home. Not only will you save money, but you may also get healthier in the process.

eclipse_images / Getty Images
eclipse_images / Getty Images

Buy Generic Groceries

Brand names may have your attention because they advertise more effectively, but if you want to make your paycheck go further, you're better off buying generic options, often the grocery store brand. Check ingredients and you might find that the items are identical, but one is a fraction of the price of the name brand.

RossHelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RossHelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reduce Your Thermostat

The cost of a heating or cooling bill may be eating away at any extra cash in your paycheck. The U.S. DOE recommends that you reduce your heating or cooling by 7 to 10 degrees lower than what you would normally use throughout the year, and you can save 10% in costs annually. Some people upgrade to a programmable thermostat for better control and cost savings. Keep your paycheck in your hands by not letting money slip away this way.

fotostorm / Getty Images
fotostorm / Getty Images

Shop Sales at Specific Times of the Year

You can almost guarantee that if you pay full price for an item brand new at a store, you're paying too much. Every store - brick and mortar and online -- has sales eventually, and you can make the most of these sales if you know when to shop. For instance, fitness equipment often goes on sale in January to support New Year's resolutions and electronics often go on sale between Thanksgiving and Christmas in time for the holidays.­

MesquitaFMS / Getty Images
MesquitaFMS / Getty Images

Use Mobile Coupon Apps

You don't have to wait for the old paper circulars to come with coupons anymore; now you can subscribe to a number of mobile apps that help you find coupons. With some, you can even earn cash back. If you don't have a smartphone, you can still visit websites from a computer to find deals on hundreds of items.

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Find Free Activities

Not all of the finer things in life have to cost a lot -- save money on entertainment by looking for free activities. There are free museum days and free national parks you can enjoy. It costs nothing to walk in nature or visit the library -- which also has free entertainment and internet access, as well as books. By taking advantage of free activities, you'll be able to keep the money you would have spent on movies out or other costly activities.

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Save On Prescription Medications

Medications can take a huge bite out of your paycheck. To save, you can consider buying generic and maybe ask for a larger supply, like 90 days versus 30, to save on co-pays. And it could be worth it to shop around to see which pharmacy has the best prices.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 Ways To Maximize Your Paycheck This Year

Recommended Stories

  • Average gas price for each of the 50 states as calendar turns to April

    As President Biden releases 1 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, these are the latest gas prices across America.

  • Should You Put Money Into a CD? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks

    The money you have earmarked for your emergency fund should absolutely sit in a savings account. The upside of opening a CD is getting to enjoy a higher interest rate on your money than what a savings account is likely to pay you. In fact, CDs have one big shortcoming that makes them a poor place for your money in the long run, according to financial guru Dave Ramsey.

  • Here's How Big Suze Orman Says Your Emergency Fund Should Be Before You Buy a House

    Buying a house is a huge financial decision and it's one you must ensure you are ready for. You'll need to take on many new financial obligations as a homeowner, including making monthly mortgage payments, covering the costs of property tax and insurance, and paying for any necessary home repairs out-of-pocket. To make certain you can consistently cover all of the essential costs of homeownership -- even if you experience a decline in income or interruption in earnings -- you should have an emergency fund before you buy a property.

  • This Is One of the Best Pieces of Financial Advice I've Ever Received

    Over time, I've managed to build up my emergency fund and grow it into a more robust sum than what my teenage babysitting gigs allowed for. In my 20s, I managed to accumulate enough cash in the bank to cover six months' worth of living expenses.

  • There Are 5 Types of Money Marriages: Which Do You Have?

    When you said “I do,” you were thinking about marriage and babies and growing old together, not whether or not you’d combine your checking accounts or argue over credit card payments. But since keeping tabs on...

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • How to Retire with $2 Million on a $70,000 Salary

    The path to a dream retirement isn't easy, but it's probably more straightforward than you think.

  • Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 by July?

    Since the beginning of the 20th century, the stock market has been a money machine. Although the most prominent crypto names, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), garner a lot of credit for the $2 trillion in crypto market value created over the past two years, it's lesser-known coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that are really driving interest in the digital currency space. What Shiba Inu did in 2021 was truly historic and may not be replicated again.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • There's a 90% probability that the stock market has already bottomed in 2022, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee

    "There is a 'zone of rockiness' over [the] next three to four months, but the path 6-months and 12-months forward is positive," Fundstrat said.

  • Russia prepared for 8 years to be cut off from the West. Meet the payment system that’s still processing its credit card transactions

    NSPK has helped Russia avoid the worst of western sanctions by allowing credit card transaction processing to continue.

  • The Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

    Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging to Be Bought in April

    The U.S. stock market has been on a wild ride so far in 2022. Despite an up month in March, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their worst quarter in the first quarter of 2022 since Q1 2020. Investors looking for quality businesses that can outlast a prolonged sideways market have come to the right place.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.