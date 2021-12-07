23 years later, jury acquits man in Tampa rape case

TAMPA — A jury took less than an hour Tuesday afternoon to find James Randy Byrd not guilty of raping a woman at knifepoint 23 years ago on a Tampa roadside.

After a two-day trial, the panel of two men and four women began deliberating just after 2 p.m., returning about 50 minutes later to acquit Byrd of sexual battery and kidnapping.

Byrd, clad in a suit and seated in a wheelchair, raised a hand to his face and appeared to wipe his eyes as a clerk read the verdict.

It was a stunning conclusion to a trial that until a year ago seemed unlikely.

It was one of the first Tampa cases to reach trial in which detectives used genetic genealogy – a method that involves comparing DNA from crime scenes to samples stored in public databases typically used for ancestry research. While generating controversy and privacy concerns, the method has helped authorities identify suspects in scores of cases nationwide, most famously the Golden State Killer in California.

But as Byrd sat before the jury this week, his defense denied there was any proof of a rape.

His attorney, Benjamin Buck, admitted that Byrd had sexual contact with the woman, but questioned her credibility, emphasizing that she had made money through prostitution.

“He hired a prostitute,” Buck told the jury. “The prostitute got in his truck and they had sex. That’s all that happened.”

The suggestion loomed as the woman – now in her mid-40s – entered the courtroom Monday to testify.

Before she was asked a single question, she dissolved into tears. She clutched tissues as she detailed what she could remember of one night a lifetime ago.

She was 21 and struggling with drugs when she strolled the area of Columbus Drive and 14th Avenue one night in March 1998.

She remembered a small, two-door pickup truck. It passed her, then made a U-turn and pulled alongside her.

The driver, heavyset and pot-bellied, asked if he could give her a ride. She said yes. She couldn’t remember if they talked about money.

She got in. The truck began to move.

Assistant State Attorney Courtney Derry asked what happened next.

“He reached in his back pocket and pulled a knife out and put it to my throat,” the woman said.

On the witness stand, she broke into heavy sobs. The trial halted and jurors were led from the courtroom as she composed herself.

Later, she recalled being driven to an isolated area south of Adamo Drive, off S 50th Street. She remembered he told her he was going to do something she didn’t want to do. She feared being hurt or killed. She remembered telling him no.

When it was over, he made her get out, then tossed her clothing out the window as he sped off. She walked to a nearby gas station.

She remembered showing police where the attack had happened. She remembered being taken to a crisis center, where a nurse administered a rape exam.

Investigators would identify DNA, but could not link it to anyone.

Tampa police Detective Mark Belmonte on Tuesday recalled speaking to the victim last year.

Now 10 years clean of drugs, married and employed in food services in another state, she reaffirmed her desire to see someone prosecuted.

The detective described submitting the DNA to a lab for a genealogical search, which resulted in Byrd being identified as a suspect.

Byrd, who lived in Valrico in 1998 and worked as a truck driver, now lives in Marion County. Detectives began secretly watching him there in October 2020 in a bid to gather more evidence. One day, they watched him smoke a cigarette in a parking lot, then drop it.

Belmonte later collected the cigarette, which held DNA that matched the 1998 case. Further DNA testing confirmed the match.

But as the case headed to trial, the state had to contend with a lack of additional evidence to corroborate the woman’s account.

When questioned in court, she also revealed a new twist: The same man had picked her up again a few months later and did the same thing, she said. This time, she didn’t report it.

Byrd, 61, sat quietly throughout his trial. He spoke only to inform a judge that he would exercise his right not to testify in his own defense.

“I believe I’m innocent,” he said. “I know God knows I’m innocent.”