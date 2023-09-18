230,000 certificates requested in Russia for families of fallen veterans

The Ministry of Labour of Russia has requested 230,000 certificates for family members of deceased combat veterans and over 750,000 combat veteran certificates, which is several times more than before.

Source: Russian media outlet Verstka

Details: The documents on the state procurement portal studied by the journalists say that Russia’s Labour Ministry has ordered 230,000 certificates for "family members of deceased war veterans, participants of the Great Patriotic War and combat veterans", as well as 757,305 combat veteran certificates worth over RUB 79 million (US$817,411 – ed.).

The tender foresees that 200,000 certificates for family members of deceased soldiers will be distributed in the Russian Defence Ministry, and 30,000 – in the Ministry of Social Protection of Russia. Moreover, the Defence Ministry plans to distribute 600,000 printed combatant certificates: 86 805 to the Social Protection Ministry, 60 000 to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 10 000 to the National Guard, and 500 000 – to the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities of Russia.

Quote from Verstka: "This is several times more than before. In May, the Labour Ministry ordered the print of almost 100,000 certificates of combat action veterans and over 23,000 certificates for family members of the deceased.

Last summer, the Labour Ministry signed a contract for the print of over 82,000 blanks of combat veteran certificates and nearly 6000 certificates for family members of deceased soldiers."

More details: The outlet says that in total, since the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Labour of Russia has ordered 936,052 certificates for combat veterans. Since June 2023, the certificates for family members of the deceased soldiers are not only issued to the families of regular army soldiers but also those of the volunteers.

Background: As of 18 September, information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that nearly 272,940 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.

