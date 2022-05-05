BUST: Memphis police seize 230 pounds of weed, 30 guns, over $26K during raid at Midtown apartment

On April 21, just feet away from a Midtown school, investigators with the Heroin Overdose Response Team and Drug Team One were watching an apartment.

According to a police affidavit, they were waiting for Cody Fischer, the target of an investigation.

Cody Fischer was charged with two counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of steroids and 30 counts of possession of a firearms during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Fischer, 29, eventually left his apartment on North McLean, placed in custody, and informed that he was the target of a narcotics investigation, Memphis police said.

Inside his apartment, throughout the living room, bedrooms, closets, and hallway, detectives found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana totaling 232 pounds, police said.

That’s not including the 6.5 pounds of THC wax and 257.1 grams of THC Hashish that police also found.

But, it wasn’t just weed that was scattered throughout Fischer’s apartment.

An affidavit shows that detectives also recovered 14 handguns, three revolvers, two shotguns, and 11 rifles which were laying around the apartment. Memphis Police said 12,000 rounds of live ammunition were also found to go along with the dozens of weapons.

When firing the guns the next day, Memphis Police said a Windham Assault Rifle was found to have a military-style M-16 auto sear pinned into the lower receiver. That sear, according to police, allowed the rifle to switch from a “safe” position to a “fully automatic” rate of fire.

Memphis Police said that Fischer waived his Miranda Rights and told detectives that all of the marijuana, firearms, THC wax, hashish, and several vials of steroids that were found in the apartment belonged to him, saying that he was unemployed and sells the marijuana to make money.

Detectives also found over $26,000 during the raid.

Fischer’s vehicle, a a Dodge Ram 2500, was seized and towed to the city lot, because it was used to transport drugs, police said.

Fischer has been charged with two counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of steroids, and 30 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

