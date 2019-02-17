The $232 Million ICO Debacle Continues as Tezos Community Opposes Class Action Lawsuit

Tim Draper-endorsed blockchain Tezos is the subject of a consolidated class action lawsuit brought by unsavory individuals. A group of Tezos community members believes the lawsuit is depressing the Tezos price and that the named lead plaintiff, Arman Anvari, does not adequately represent the Tezos community. Anvari has publicly agreed with this sentiment.

Arman Anvari Backs Out As Lead Plaintiff

The list of problems with Anvari as the chief plaintiff in any class action suit against Tezos is long. For one thing, he made multiple death threats against Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman. For another, he actively acknowledged in posts revealed by investigative community members that he was violating the terms and conditions of the Tezos suit.

He has requested to be removed from the case. A group calling itself the “Tezos Legion” believes alternative lead plaintiffs are equally bad.

One primary issue with the class action suit is that the terms and conditions of the Tezos ICO specified that European courts should be used. Tezos is based in Switzerland, though it was founded by Americans Arthur and Kathleen Breitman. The blockchain experienced a high degree of difficulty getting off the ground, not launching until June 2018. The Tezos Legion describes the launch as “successful,” and characterizes this as a contrast to most other ICOs funded during the same time.

