235 DApps and $3.5 Billion in Transactions: Prominent Crypto Investor Sees EOS [and TRON] ‘Crushing it’

By CCN.com: Brock Pierce, a co-founder of Blockchain Capital, a major venture capital firm that focuses on the crypto sector, has said that EOS and TRON are thriving based on the number of decentralized applications (DApps) and active users on the two smart contract blockchain protocols.

In the past year, as alternatives to Ethereum (ETH), both EOS and TRON have focused on scalability to create a more efficient ecosystem for developers.

EOS and Tron are crushing it. Recently, https://t.co/Nku3m9x77d released their Annual Dapp Market Report. It summarizes data and provides insights into dapp ecosystems. EOS Snapshot:

– 235 dapps

– $3.5b Tx Vol

– 171k active users

– 107m Tx More here: https://t.co/oJC3lkewqW — Ƀrock PiErce 🦄🎩🙏🏼 🇵🇷🇵🇭 (@brockpierce) January 25, 2019





Although Ethereum still remains in control of the market as the first major smart contract protocol, a Dapp.com report revealed that EOS and TRON are experiencing a rapid rate of growth and closing their gap with Ethereum.

