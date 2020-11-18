23andMe & Ancestry DNA Test Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early DNA Test Kit Sales Researched by Deal Stripe
Black Friday 2020 experts are tracking the top early DNA test deals for Black Friday, including all the latest discounts on Ancestry DNA, 23andMe & dog DNA test kits
Black Friday researchers are tracking the best early DNA test kit deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring sales on 23andMe Health + Ancestry & Ancestry DNA traits services. View the latest deals using the links below.
Best DNA Test Deals:
Save up to 27% on 23andMe DNA test kits at Walmart - check the latest deals on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry & Personal Ancestry + Traits kits
Save up to 42% on AncestryDNA & AncestryHealth DNA test kits at Walmart - Ancestry’s DNA testing kits can provide insights on one’s health, ethnicity, appearance & sensory traits, and more
Save up to 66% on AncestryDNA test kits, Ancestry Health & Family Tree bundles at Ancestry.com
Save up to 40% on a wide range of DNA test kits at Walmart - find deals on HomeDNA paternity test kits & 23andMe and AncestryDNa genetic test kits
Save up to $100 on the 23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry & Ancestry + Traits at Amazon - limited time deals on top-rated 23andMe DNA test kits
Save up to 40% on Ancestry DNA test kits at Amazon - find deals on AncestryHealth, AncestryDNA & AncestryDNA + Traits testing kits
Save up to 50% on a wide range of DNA test kits at Amazon - check the latest deals on Embark dog DNA tests & top-selling DNA test kits by Everlywell, MyHeritage & tellmeGen DNA test kits
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to enjoy hundreds more live savings right now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Direct-to-consumer DNA Test kits have largely become popular thanks to companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA. Customers interested in tracing their lineage can look into the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA test kit for comprehensive historic information. Meanwhile, AncestryDNA’s traits analyzer is highly recommended for the insightful data it provides. Dog DNA test kits are likewise becoming a trend. Embark and Wisdom Panel are two brands that offer breed identification and canine health screening.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)