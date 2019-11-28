Here is the 23rd Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) based on that data. We also compare Allergan's hedge fund sentiment against its peers like The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that AGN ranked 23rd among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. We're going to review the latest hedge fund action encompassing Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

How have hedgies been trading Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)?

At Q3's end, a total of 81 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 1% from the second quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AGN over the last 17 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) was held by Adage Capital Management, which reported holding $1072.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $618.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Third Point, Paulson & Co, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position MFN Partners allocated the biggest weight to Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), around 35.22% of its portfolio. Sarissa Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 21.99 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AGN.