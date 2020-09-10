23Vitals Brings All-Encompassing Immune Support to Supplement Market

This pioneering formula takes the place of 23 supplements to keep you resilient against the stressors of modern life.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 23Vitals is a new, cutting edge total immune support supplement that's taking on the modern-day stressors weakening our immune health like a lack of sleep; a sedentary lifestyle; poor stress management surrounding work from home, home study, and the chaotic times we live; the standard American diet; and more.

Using the latest in premium, clinically supported bioactive nutrients, vitamins and metabolites, it does more than simply ramp up one's immune response--it creates a long-term platform of health and resilience.

"The body's immune system has both an innate arm that protects against everyday threats and an adaptive arm that targets specific unwanted invaders and retains immunological memory," explained 23Vitals co-founder Tom Elliott. "In order to support both major arms, I was buying all these different powders and pills and getting frustrated by the sheer amount, expense and having to keep track of it all."

Realizing he couldn't be the only one with the same frustrations, Elliott reached out to leading supplement formulators and physicians with expertise in nutritional sciences to craft the ultimate immune-reinforcing solution using only naturally occurring ingredients.

23Vitals Highlights:

Formulated with 23 keystone vitamins, minerals and naturally occurring immune system bolstering ingredients

Supports one's microbiome and gut health, healthy blood flow, circulation and pulmonary system

Helps maintain a healthy inflammation response and cellular recovery after intense exercise

Only takes one scoop, once a day

Can be added to smoothies, yogurt, water, and more

Gluten-Free, Soy Free

Non-GMO

Available in two flavors: Strawberry Lemonade and Orange Creamsicle

23Vitals can be purchased at www.23vitals.com and is coming soon to Amazon.

About

23Vitals was created to empower everyone to take a proactive part in their immune health. It has leveraged the best nutraceutical science has to offer to create the most comprehensive, best-in-class, end-to-end immuno-enhancing formula on the market at an attainable price point.

Story continues

Prepare. Defend. Support. Recover. ⚡️The ultimate solution for total immune system optimization.��

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/23vitals-brings-all-encompassing-immune-support-to-supplement-market-301127137.html

SOURCE 23Vitals