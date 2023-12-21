24 in 2024: Here's who the Journal thinks you should be watching next year

What will 2024 bring? Rhode Island has a lot to look forward to in the year ahead. The state's first major soccer team, Rhode Island FC, will play its first game. Attempting to boost test scores, the governor's Learn365RI program will launch, and, of course, with expanded beach access, the summer season promises to be a good one.

Nationally, an election will determine control of the White House, and Rhode Islanders will decide who will fill two House seats, as well as a Senate seat. Locally, we will continue to cover political scandals, intrigue and corruption.

Housing, aging infrastructure and social justice issues will probably continue to be themes for discussion and debate.

We asked members of The Providence Journal news staff to share short profiles of people they'll be watching in 2024. Most of them are not household names today, but we think they could be key players in the year ahead.

Age: 73

Hometown: Providence

Title: Director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation

In the waning weeks of 2023, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti found himself in an unenviable position as the face of the agency amid a transportation disaster that paralyzed the state. How RIDOT's director rallies in 2024 will be a key bellwether for the state's aging infrastructure.

24 to watch in 2024: RIDOT director Peter Alviti faces bridge repairs, possible RIPTA showdown

Age: 28

Hometown: Milford, Connecticut (now living in Warwick)

Position: Sports director, WPRI-TV and Fox Providence

Begley grew up watching football with her dad. Now she's coordinating TV sports coverage in Rhode Island, a job traditionally dominated by men.

24 to watch in 2024: For Taylor Begley, TV sports is 'not just a guy thing'

Age: 26

Hometown: Salcedo, Dominican Republic; now living in Providence

Position: Executive director/founder, Haus of Codec

His nonprofit Haus of Codec has plans to expand its housing assistance to vulnerable young people in Rhode Island's LGBTQ community.

24 to watch in 2024: Julio Berroa offers secure housing, and community, to LGBTQ youth

Age: 40

Hometown: Pawtucket

Position: State senator, Pawtucket commerce director

After an impressive primary showing in the CD1 race, she is now redoubling efforts to improve education in her state Senate reelection bid.

24 to watch in 2024: After a breakout year, what will 2024 bring for Sandra Cano?

Name: Melissa Cotta

Position: Founder, RI Bridging the Gap

Hometown: Portsmouth

Could this be the year that placing suicide barriers on Rhode Island bridges moves forward? That's the hope for Melissa Cotta, founder of RI Bridging the Gap

24 to watch in 2024: Melissa Cotta, Bridging the Gap founder is pushing so hard for suicide barriers

Age: 39

Hometown: Providence

Position: Democratic state representative

Elected by a razor-thin margin in 2022, Cotter is a Democrat representing Hopkinton, Exeter and Richmond who is fighting for special education at the State House.

24 to watch in 2024: She was elected on a razor thin margin and is champion special education at State House

Age: 41

Hometown: Providence

Position: Reclaim RI cofounder and host of Jacobin's "The Dig" podcast

Dan Denvir and Reclaim RI helped to spotlight a landlord's dilapidated properties. Then the attorney general sued.

20 to watch in 2024: Dan Denvir helped to spotlight a landlord's dilapidated properties. Then the AG sued.

Beach-access activist Conrad Ferla, of South Kingstown.

Age: 42

Hometown: South Kingstown

Position: Creator, RI Coastal Access

His RI Coastal Access group helped win passage of a law spelling out where the public can legally use all beaches. More battles lie ahead in 2024.

24 to watch in 2024: Conrad Ferla helps protect shoreline access in Ocean State but his fight isn't over

Ages: Nick, 36, and Monica, 39.

Hometown: Warwick Neck

Position: Owners of Dune Brothers in Providence

They make so-called "trash fish" delicious, with the bonus of supporting local fishermen and feeding the hungry.

24 to watch in 2024: Nick and Monica Gillespie promote seafood from 'pier to plate'

Age: 22

Hometown: Cranston

Position: Singer

Hits like "Golden Hour," "Angel Pt. 1," and "This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like" have helped this Cranston native to stardom.

24 to watch in 2024: Cranston native Jacob Lawson, who goes by JVKE continues to disrupt the music industry

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure in Netflix's "All the Light We Cannot See."

Age: 29

Hometown: Johnston

Position: Actress

After the success of 'All the Light We Cannot See' Aria Mia Loberti preps for the release of 'The Spiderwick Chronicles.'

24 to watch in 2024: URI grad Aria Mia Loberti gets starring role on Netflix drama

Age: 59

Hometown: Ware, Massachusetts

Position: President and chief executive officer, CVS Health

As CEO, she led CVS, the Woonsocket-based company through the pandemic and is now diversifying its health care mission.

24 to watch in 2024: Karen Lynch is expanding the mission of CVS Health

Marta Martinez, executive director of Rhode Island Latino Arts, at La Galería del Pueblo, a cultural hub in Central Falls.

Age: 66

Position: Oral historian and executive director of Rhode Island Latino Arts

Hometown: El Paso, Texas; now living in Warwick's Pawtuxet Village

She plays a key role in bringing together Latino artists, musicians, writers and actors, and making sure their work gets the attention it deserves.

24 to watch in 2024: Marta V. Martinez brings attention to Latino artists, musicians, actors and writers

Hometown/lives now: Cranston/North Kingstown

Age: 44

Position: Vice President/Athletic Director, Providence College

He hired two new coaches for Providence Basketball last year. Success or failure in those roles will shape Napolillo’s early legacy.

24 to watch in 2024: Steve Napolillo is setting the tone for Providence Basketball. His legacy depends on it.

Hometown: Tiverton; now living in Newport.

Position: Executive director, Rose Island Lighthouse Foundation & Fort Hamilton Trust

Sean O'Connor sees similarities in Newport Pride event and his work on the Rose Island Lighthouse, 'It's connecting people to unique places.'

24 to watch in 2024: Pride events or the Rose Island Lighthouse: Sean O'Conner provids a light in darkness

Age: 53

Hometown: Pawtucket

Position: Chief of Police, Providence Police Department

A new sheriff took control in early 2023. He's got big plans for the Providence Police in 2024.

24 to watch in 2024: Oscar Perez has big plans for the Providence Police headed into 2024

Age: 52

Hometown: Smithfield

Position: U.S. Secretary of Commerce

But that doesn't mean the RI governor-turned-U.S. Commerce Secretary isn't worth watching. Here's why.

24 to watch in 2024: Raimondo will be on the short list of Washington Democratic kingmakers

From: Natick, Massachusetts

Hometown: Pawtuxet Village (Warwick)

Position: Founder/CEO, REGENT Craft

Seagliders have taken wing over Narragansett Bay. Are they the future of transportation?

24 to watch in 2024: He's inventing a ferry that can go 180 miles per hour. And he's doing it in RI.

Age: 46

Hometown: Cranston

Position: Rhode Island director, Clean Water Action

He’s probably best known for his work on legislation that has yet to win approval: a bottle bill to reform Rhode Island’s stuttering recycling system.

24 to watch in 2024: He's leader of the campaign against plastic pollution in Rhode Island

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 22

Hometown: West Warwick

Position: Linebacker, University of Georgia Bulldogs

The West Warwick native is the best offensive lineman the state has ever produced and after five seasons at Georgia, Xavier Truss may have a chance to show it at the highest level.

24 to watch in 2024: When will Xavier Truss, a star lineman head to the NFL?

Age: 28

Hometown: Antequera, Spain

Position: Goalkeeper, Rhode Island Football Club

There won’t be an athlete in or from Rhode Island with more pressure on them in 2024 than Koke Vegas.

24 to watch in 2024: Koke Vegas is the face of the state's new minor league soccer club, Rhode Island FC

Age: 62

Hometown: East Greenwich

Position: Chair, Always Learning Rhode Island

Bob Walsh, former head of the National Education Association Rhode Island, hasn't strayed far from the education world despite retirement. Now, he's currently chairing Always Learning Rhode Island, a nonprofit set up to aid Gov. Dan McKee's "Learn365RI" mission of year-round learning for the state's students.

24 to watch in 2024: Bob Walsh is helping to launch year-round learning for RI students

Nils Weldy, executive director of the Rhode Island Craft Beer Guild, sips a beer at Proclamation Brewing in Warwick in June.

Age: 43

Hometown: Lives in Warwick, grew up in Barrington

Position: Director of the Rhode Island Brewers Guild

For Nils Weldy, bringing the local craft beer industry to the next level is a full-time job.

24 to watch in 2024: Nils Weldy is the man who knows what's on tap for craft brewers in RI

Age: 70

Hometown: Wakefield

Position: Novelist, screenwriter and political activist

Don Winslow, the Rhode Island native described in literary circles as the "high priest of crime novels," is retiring from the book world to pursue another passion in the run-up to the 2024 elections: anti-MAGA politics.

24 to watch in 2024: Novelist Don Winslow shelves writing to focus on anti-MAGA politics

