24 out of 28 drones shot down over Ukraine overnight

Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight on 22 December with 28 attack drones, 4 of which hit their targets. There was a hit to an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv Oblast, and drone wreckage damaged a grain storage facility in Odesa Oblast, as well as residential buildings in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine; the Ukrainian Air Force; Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote from General Staff: "Overnight, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 28 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defence forces destroyed 24 attack UAVs."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of 21-22 December, Russian troops launched 28 Shahed attack drones from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Chauda (occupied Crimea).

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air and Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat operations, 24 Shaheds were shot down in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts."

Updated: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that 17 Shahed-131/136 UAVs launched from temporarily occupied Crimea were destroyed in the southern oblasts: 10 drones in Mykolaiv Oblast, 4 in Kherson Oblast, and 3 in Odesa Oblast.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility, which has now been extinguished. No people were injured.

In Odesa Oblast, Russia again tried to attack port infrastructure, but the air defence forces deflected the attacks. However, the wreckage of a downed UAV damaged a grain storage facility,causing a fire which was quickly extinguished by the company's employees. No injuries were recorded.

An air defence mobile group destroyed 1 Russian Shahed attack UAV over Khmelnytskyi Oblast, with no damage to critical infrastructure or civilians, Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported.

In Kyiv, two residential buildings were partially destroyed in a Russian attack: a high-rise building in Solomianskyi District and a private unfinished residential building in Darnytskyi District, with two people injured. The flat belonging to the family of Andrii Kovalsky, presenter of the United News TV national joint 24/7 newscast, was destroyed in the high-rise building.

In Kyiv Oblast, three private residences were damaged in one of the oblast's districts as a result of falling wreckage.

Support UP or become our patron!