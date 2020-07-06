[24]7.ai Appoints Larry Vertin as Chief Financial Officer

Former NetApp Executive Joins [24]7.ai to Help Guide Next Phase of Financial Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a global leader in conversational AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Larry Vertin as Chief Financial Officer. Vertin joins [24]7.ai from NetApp, where he served as vice president of Finance, FP&A. He will be responsible for leading the Global Finance team, reporting to Chief Executive Officer PV Kannan.

"As we guide the company through the next phase of growth, it's critical that we have leaders with the type of experience that Larry has," said Kannan. "Larry has demonstrated expertise in financial management and in leading global finance organizations. I welcome him as a key member of our leadership team."

Vertin brings more than 20 years of experience in financial management with publicly traded global companies, privately held start-ups and public accounting. He is highly skilled in structuring enterprise software contracts, revenue recognition and creating high functioning accounting systems and teams.

Prior to joining [24]7.ai, Vertin spent more than 11 years at NetApp. Prior to NetApp, he served in financial leadership roles at 2WIRE, Tibco, M7, Callisma and Symantec. He began his career with Arthur Andersen in their audit practice.

"[24]7.ai is in a strong industry leadership position, and I look forward to helping strengthen that," said Vertin. "The ability to deliver superior customer experience, both through artificial intelligence and human insights, is something every company needs. We're in a market that is poised for rapid growth in the next few years, and I look forward to helping guide that growth through strong financial management."

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

