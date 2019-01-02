This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 24 Airlines With the Lowest Baggage Fees

As airlines adapt to a changing market, travelers are spending more on fees related to flying. In fact, a government report revealed that consumers spent a shocking $7 billion in fees on baggage and flight changes in 2016, according to USA Today.

The pay-as-you-go pricing structure means that “low-cost” airlines can quickly become some of the most expensive. But not all airlines expect customers to pay exorbitant fees.

GOBankingRates used published airline fee schedules to find baggage fees for major domestic and international airlines with flights to and from the United States, ranking the best airlines based on total fees for carry-on, first checked and second checked bags. If you want to save money on travel, take a look at the airlines with the lowest fees.

Air China

Carry-on fee: $0

First checked baggage fee: $0

Second checked baggage fee: $0

Extra baggage fee: $110

Passengers flying Air China shouldn’t expect to pay much past their initial ticket prices. The airline offers most creature comforts without extra charges, including meals, drinks and in-flight entertainment.

Those sending an unaccompanied minor on Air China will pay a $40 fee on foreign flights, but two or more unaccompanied minors flying together will be charged the fee only once. Pets aren’t allowed in the cabin but can ride in the baggage area for variable “special baggage” fees.

Emirates

Carry-on fee: $0

First checked baggage fee: $0

Second checked baggage fee: $0

Extra baggage fee: Varies depending on route and ticket class

Emirates Airlines passengers can count on most services being part of their ticket fares, including meals, alcoholic drinks and in-flight entertainment. Even services for unaccompanied minors don’t cost extra with the purchase of a full-price adult fare for the young traveler. But if you want to fly first class on Emirates, it’ll cost you a small fortune.

WiFi data is free up to 20 MB, with 500 MB available for a fee. Those traveling with pets won’t be able to carry them in the main cabin, except for service dogs. They will have to check the pets as cargo.

Qatar Airways

Carry-on fee: $0

First checked baggage fee: $0

Second checked baggage fee: $0

Extra baggage fee: $50 to $200

Regular meal service is included with all economy tickets for U.S.-bound and departing flights on Qatar Airways, as is in-flight entertainment. Unaccompanied minor fees, however, vary depending on the price of the ticket. With the exception of service dogs and falcons, animals aren’t allowed in the main cabin and must instead be checked in the baggage hold for $200 and up, depending on the animal’s size.

Turkish Airlines

Carry-on fee: $0

First checked baggage fee: $0

Second checked baggage fee: $0

Extra baggage fee: $150 to $300

Meals are included with economy-class tickets to and from the U.S., but the number and type differ depending on the route and flight time. In-flight entertainment is free on Turkish Airlines, but communication with people on the ground will cost you.

Southwest Airlines

Carry-on fee: $0

First checked baggage fee: $0

Second checked baggage fee: $0

Extra baggage fee: $75

If you want to save money on baggage fees, try flying Southwest. With no charges for carry-ons or the first two checked bags, Southwest boasts some of the best airline baggage fees of domestic U.S. airlines. The airline does charge for other boarding and in-flight comforts, however. You can expect to pay $15 in early-bird check-in and boarding fees and $8 per day for WiFi.

Unaccompanied minors fly at an added cost of $50 each way, and pets can fly in the cabin for $95 each way. Meals aren’t offered, but free snacks — like peanuts or pretzels — and soft drinks are provided.

Air France

Carry-on fee: $0

First checked baggage fee: $0

Second checked baggage fee: $0 (only in some cases when flying economy)

Extra baggage fee: $75

As is true with other international airlines, meals are included in the ticket price on long-haul flights, and extra a la carte meals can be purchased for varying rates. Unaccompanied minor fees vary based on the price of an adult ticket, the child’s age and the destination. Pets that are small enough to fit under the seat can ride in the cabin for $235 on flights to and from the U.S.