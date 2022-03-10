24 Awesome Bosses Who Prove That Going To Work Doesn't Have To Suck

They say that people don't quit their jobs, they quit bad bosses . And anyone who's had the misfortune of working for a boss from hell knows just how much having the wrong person in charge can wreck your work environment.

But there are also great bosses out there who actually care about their employees as human beings and help them succeed. I know, groundbreaking right?

To celebrate the great bosses out there (and show the bad ones how it's done), I asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about their favorite boss ever and what made them so great. Here are their stories:

1. "My best boss came directly after my worst boss. In my industry, we receive a lot of unjust complaints and unreasonable requests. Worst boss almost always caved, gave the customer whatever they wanted, and cut hours for the people they complained about. Best boss always listened to both sides, supported her team, and if we were at fault, she taught us how to improve next time."

"She was so focused on professional development for everyone, and my career is in a completely different shape because of her. I actually do her old job now and constantly ask myself, 'what would X do?' And if I'm at a complete loss, I message her to check!"

—kkat22

2. "I've had some terrific bosses, but one really stood out. He went to bat for me and fought to get me a big raise, but that's not what really impressed me. I work in automotive, and a lot of managers just delegate everything — not to say that's bad; I've had some great managers like that. But this manager did not let his job title or his fancy glass office go to his head."

"At a dealership, the lot porters are the most entry level, lowest-paid employees; if one calls in sick, most managers would have a detailer or low-level technician pick up their slack. When it happened at that job, the manager was the one who ran around moving cars all day so everyone else could keep cranking.

Another time, he was helping out on the service drive, and a customer asked if someone could install the front license plate on her newly purchased car. Instead of asking someone else, he got tools and kneeled right on the ground in his dry-clean suit pants and did it for her. He really led the department by example."

—melissan40168c557

3. "My favorite boss was at the portrait studio. We're still friends to this day almost 20 years later. Corporate would overbook us, giving us only 15 minutes to get eight different shots. So she would book 'fake' appointments during busy times to give us an extra 15 minutes with the customers to get what was needed — especially if it was a big group coming in."

"She wasn't concerned about sales. She would set weekly sales goals that were attainable. When she left, we got a by-the-book corporate guy who made it miserable to work there. Three of us left within two months. We were the highest performing store when she was there. When she left, our sales tanked.

She showed me photography in a new way and I eventually went to college for it because of her. I've had probably 10 or 15 jobs in my life, and she's the only boss who truly cared about her employees."

—toomanykidsnotenoughtime

4. "I came out as trans, and it went terribly with my family, but my boss at the time emailed me and said, 'I'm taking you for coffee so we can talk about how I can support you in this.' I cried. Then, when we went for coffee, she asked me how things were going, talked through my fears, and made me feel so much better. Everyone in the office was so nice about it and acted as if it was the most normal thing in the world."

—lucyt410579ade

5. "I work for a successful regional grocery chain as a pricing specialist. My boss is a wonderful human. Last year, my husband was in a near-fatal car accident while I was at work. I left early to be with him at the hospital, and work was the last thing on my mind. I called my boss the next day to tell him that I would be out for a while. He was extremely supportive and took the reins on dealing with HR and getting me on leave to be with my husband."

"When my husband was released from the hospital 10 days later, I went in to work to pick up some groceries, and my boss and the other staff had arranged to give us deli food so that I didn’t have to cook. And they encouraged me to apply for a financial hardship grant sponsored by the company.

When I was ready to come back to work, my boss allowed me to set my own hours so that I could be there for my husband when I needed to. Best boss I’ve ever had."

—brandyeh

6. "My boss/mentor was instrumental in getting me to where I am now. She pushed me to go to grad school. We wrote scholarly papers together and went to local and international conferences together. When I received an industry award, she was among the first people I told so I could thank her."

"When she retired, you could feel the difference in the workplace, but she trained us well and had no doubts about our capabilities. I hope I am as supportive of the younger staff now as she was to us. I always keep in mind the lessons I learned from her (one of which was: Make sure your staff is fed and full when working on a project).

When my dad died, she went to the wake for two nights, even though she didn't have to. We still have lunch or dinner every now and then."

—superpickles

7. "My current boss is amazing. I have a history of bad bosses taking credit for my work, passing opportunities to men on the team, harassment, etc., but this boss has been incredible. He's supported me through my mental health ups and downs, listened when I've needed to rant, supported me in training, and got me a grant from the company for a diploma!"

"He even came with me to talk to my head of department about an incident with a colleague that happened years prior that no one had taken seriously, to make sure I was heard. On top of all that, he checks in and asks about my friends who've lost people through the pandemic. He genuinely cares about us as employees, but even more so as people."

—fruitypop

8. "I have been a middle school teacher for 20 years. The best example of leadership I have ever seen was a certain principal. The school had lost two custodians, and rooms were not getting cleaned very thoroughly. I came in earlier than most people each morning and found him vacuuming classrooms in his suit and tie. He didn't make a show of doing it. He just did what needed to be done. It inspired me to just pitch in a little more as well."

—anelizabethanderson

9. "After a string of bosses who were intense micromanagers at best and complete idiots who made me do their work for them at worst, I had one boss who was absolutely amazing. He did his job, respected everyone who worked under him, and let them do their job without interference. He assumed we'd do the job he'd hired us for and left us to it (unless there was an issue, in which case he was always available to help). He was hands off unless there was a problem, and there never was."

—winterwednesday9

10. "When I started my college job in the service industry, my boss’s husband had just died one month before I started. This is something I wouldn’t come to know for a year or so. Her kids were all older and moved out, and she really just poured herself into work. When I started, she knew I was just in the area for school, so my family was far away. I think we both needed each other."

"We began going on walks multiple times a week together. She’d constantly take me out to breakfast or dinner, and invite me grocery shopping or clothes shopping and refuse to let me pay (she probably kept me fed and clothed through college). She even bought me winter boots and a winter coat when she saw how ill-prepared I was for the season.

One time my work shoes broke, and I couldn’t afford new ones. Without even saying anything, there were new work shoes in the office for me the next day. She took me to do things like cross country skiing, hiking, amusement parks, boat rides, 5k walks. She became like my second mom.

She promoted me three months after I started and continued to move me up the chain so I could receive regular raises. I went through some things in college that I couldn’t even tell my parents, but my boss held my hand through all of them without blinking an eye. That woman changed my life. I wouldn’t have gotten through 18-23 without her. If it wasn’t for her constant support, I probably would’ve dropped out of school. Also, shoutout to her for letting me use her cabin for a rocking 21st birthday party."

—oneandonlyyyyyy

11. "My first 'big girl' job was in operations. My boss started me as an intern, and once I learned the job, I was given an official title. She was absolutely amazing and taught me so so much. She taught me almost her entire job, and anything she could about the business. She fought for me to get good raises and made sure I even got a small bonus the first year I was with the company, even though bonuses were given out only three months after I started."

"When it was clear I could no longer grow with the company after six years, she gave me an incredible recommendation letter. Even when I received an offer, she tried to get them to match the offer to keep me (they wouldn't, but that is another story). I really owe my professional knowledge and my successful career path to her. I also know my worth and what kind of treatment is unacceptable. We still keep in touch!"

—crazycookie91

12. "My nana, who I was extremely close to, had a massive stroke very unexpectedly. She lingered for about a week before passing. I’m an auditor, and this happened during my busy season in early April. I had to drop everything and rush to my hometown to see my nana before she died."

"I emailed my boss that I would need to be remote for a few days, and his response was, 'You’re where you need to be. Family is more important. We’ll clear your schedule. Work when you can.'

He did exactly that. I came back to work the Monday after she died, and he immediately pulled me aside, asked how I was, and told me I didn’t need to be there if I wasn’t ready. I still work for this boss, and he’s still the best boss I could ask for. In the years since, we’ve become close, and he’s invited to my wedding."

—2013biekirp

13. "I had just started my job at a daycare. My boss was so welcoming and made me feel so comfortable when I was anxious. My birthday was about two weeks after I started, and she made me cookies for my birthday. She even asked me what kind I wanted. I will never forget that moment and how she would go well beyond her duties as a boss."

—kristinp4e767c5c7

14. "I worked in a retirement community. My boss started about a month after me. I was so wholly devoted to our residents, and she knew that. Last November, I had a really bad mental health day and came in. She knew I couldn't give it my all, so she sent me home. Our head chef always made me feel like crap, but she protected me from him and make sure I knew how much value I brought to the team. She was a supervisor, but she stepped down to help us when we were struggling. I'll never forget her laugh and compassion. She was really and truly the best boss I've ever had, and I'm so lucky to call her my friend."

—ethan021798

15. "I was a brand new prosecutor going into my first job. The Chief Deputy DA got to know me personally and professionally, and has continued to be a mentor to me even though I changed jobs. For a young female working in a male-dominated field, his continued advice and support mean so much."

"My current boss is also very supportive. He gives me so much freedom to what I feel is the right thing and is always there to help and read motions or direct exam questions. I’ve been very lucky to have bosses that are kind, supportive, and propel me to do my best."

—samanthae4ef54d0a6

16. "My boss is very hands off and has full trust in us employees. As long as we get our work done, stay on top of emails, and generally don’t cause any issues, we’re golden. I have the ability to run errands or take a nap during the day because he knows my work will get done anyway, so he doesn’t care."

—kmountaingirl126

17. "I actually had two great bosses, both from the same job. I have really bad anxiety, and sometimes, it can get the best of me. I told them the signs of when I could be having an anxiety attack. Both were very understanding when I needed to go in the back and sit down and relax. One time, I had both of them there, and we were extremely busy. I had a very rude customer who would not stop yelling at me and saying some really hurtful things."

"Mind you, I had only been there for about a month and was still in training on a few things. I needed to get out of the situation but couldn’t. My one boss saw what was going on. He led me to the warehouse and had me stay out while he dealt with the customer. The customer was kicked out since he kept insulting me, and my boss would not have it. They both came to check on me and let me stay in the back until I was ready to come back out. From then on, both of them always made sure one of them had my back, even when the other boss moved to a different location."

—alexandriacarson

18. "Back in September of 2019, I found out I was pregnant with my very first child. The same month, I started a new job at a daycare. Around six or seven months into my pregnancy, we found out our son had clubbed feet, kidney problems, and a heart problem. That was the last thing I wanted to hear. The next day, I went in to work. I couldn't focus on anything else but my son and what he is going through and what he will have to deal with once he's here."

"I asked my boss to go home early because I couldn't control my emotions. She knew I'd gone to see a high-risk pregnancy doctor, but I didn't really go into detail about the results. She ended up calling someone to come cover the rest of my shift.

Another time, this was after I found out I was high risk, I was alone in a room with kids who weren't potty trained yet. So I would have to change them on a changing table, but they were all big and heavy, like three to three-and-a-half years old. So to make sure I didn't strain myself or hurt my back, I asked if I could be with another teacher to have some kind of assistance. Instead, they allowed me to actually be in another room completely, which was one to two year olds with another teacher. Basically, they were amazing for the simple fact that they really did their best to make sure I was comfortable during my pregnancy and listened to my concerns."

—aries97

19. "The best boss I ever had in my professional career was when I worked as an associate scientist. He was very laid-back and didn't hover, but made himself available when I had questions or needed to vent. He got things done that other supervisors didn't, and quickly, too. Our weekly meetings were full of laughter and talking about sports. I miss him greatly because he had my back and helped me play to my strengths."

—saraho4a20298d2

20. "For a few years I worked at a hotel in the countryside, and the owners were the best bosses. They paid you fairly, made sure you always had your days off actually off, and they provided housing and food for their staff very cheaply. They were just all around nice people who cared for you and yours. But what made me love them was when my mom lost her best friend and cousin to cancer."

"My mom had been staying with her and taking care of her throughout her sickness. After she died, my mom was devastated. I had to work, but I told her she could come stay with me until the funeral since I lived nearby. I was living in a small cottage that the hotel owned, and as courtesy to my boss, I called him to let him know my mom was coming to stay. He said, 'She is absolutely not staying there; she is staying at the hotel for FREE for as long as she needs.' I love them for that still."

—gugga26

21. "I absolutely love both my supervisor that I report directly to and the VP of our unit (the big boss) — they are both incredible women who are invested in the personal and professional growth of our entire team. Back in October, we lost two of the four people who worked on one of my two big projects. I went to my boss because I was interested in one of the positions that was now open. But I was hesitant because it would mean giving up the other project I work on, which I love."

"Instead of telling me to choose, my direct boss helped me redefine the job description to include all of the things that interest me. But here’s the kicker. The job description’s salary was higher than what I was making — not by a huge amount but definitely enough to make a positive change in my life. My VP looked at the amount, went to HR, and demanded to know why our salaries as the only all-female unit were so much lower than what others were getting. As a result, I ended up with a 50% raise, which has been absolutely life-changing.

My new position also involves travel four to six times a year, and they will cover 50% of tuition and fees if I decide I want to go back to school (which I’m planning on doing in a couple years). I know I landed my dream job with the absolute best bosses and am so so grateful."

—sayhellotojenn

22. "I worked in a home for older adults with dementia. The boss was a woman my age (late 20s at the time). The moment when I knew I would follow her to the gates of hell came when our city got hammered by a blizzard, 18 inches of snow in 12 hours."

"Only two out of seven caregivers made it in for first shift, plus the boss. I’ve had many bosses who would have retreated to the office and ignored the unfolding disaster, but she took off her blazer, rolled up her sleeves, and spent the next four hours toileting residents in a skirt and heels. When the literal shit hit the fan, she did what needed to be done."

—senexbarbatus

23. "My favorite boss was at my first job, in a discount store. He was super funny, and when we didn’t have customers later in the evening, he would tell these long story-type jokes that had myself and my coworkers in stitches! I’m a bit of a prankster and knew that he hated spiders."

"So during the Halloween season, I would plant a fake spider on his register or the door to the office, and he would yell my name and get mad but in a joking way 😂. Customers would always comment what a fun environment we had!"

—ksshaw72548

24. "I could tell many stories about my ex-boss (we're still at the same company, but she's in a different department now), but this one stuck with me. For some background, at the time, my sister and I worked at the place full-time, and my mom worked there part time. Last summer, my mom was in the hospital awaiting results for a biopsy."

"When the results came in, my sister and I were still at work. My dad called my boss so someone would be with us when we got the news (it wasn't good). My boss had already left with her son, but she turned around and came back to be with us. She made sure we got time off for my mom's surgery, even when we were the only ones who were supposed to be there that day. And she made sure we were taking care of ourselves.

She is the best boss I've ever had and a great friend. And, the icing on top, mom's scans have been clean since she finished chemo."

—amandag4fe9e4ba0

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.

To all the great bosses out there, thanks so much for what you do! You are making a difference, and we see you. It's hard work being a leader, but you're crushing it.

