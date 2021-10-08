The 24 best toys and gifts for 5-year-olds

The top toys for 5-year-old girls and boys.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Five-year-olds are fun. They’re off to school, they’re making friends, and their whole world is exploding with new ideas and new perspectives. It’s also an age when they have a lot more opinions about which toys are cool and which ones are not. As they are declaring their personalities and tastes, they can be a bit more tricky to shop for.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

While their ever changing curiosity and new-found independence can make shopping for them a bit more challenging, it’s infinitely more gratifying when you get it right.

Here at Reviewed we are constantly testing and trying new toys. Here are some of our standout picks, as well as recommendations from other parents and industry experts.

1. Legos

These early builder kids are just right for 5-year-olds.

Of all of the parents we asked, one thing was unanimous: You can never go wrong with Legos. Age 5 is when kids graduate from Duplos to the smaller bricks. This is the time they can really get to building to make some truly satisfying creations.

At this age not all Lego sets are age appropriate. For a confidence-boosting set that’s just right, we like the Lego City Air Show jet transporter set. It’s just the right size for kids to try their hands at building independently, but it’s not so big that it will overwhelm them. It comes with a cool flying jet and flat-bed transporter, to make this a favorite play toy after all the bricks are stacked.

For the Elsa- and Anna-obsessed, the Arendelle Village building set is perfect for the kid that constantly craves full-on Frozen play time. At 521 pieces, parental help may be called for, but it has some nice big pieces that can help your pint-sized foreman participate when you’re piecing it all together.

2. PAW Patrol

Story continues

So many levels. So much fun!

The parents we spoke to said PAW Patrol is huge at this age (and that’s been our experience as well). With the PAW Patrol movie release this year, the crime-fighting canine team is hotter than ever. This year’s must-have PAW Patrol toy is the multi-level Adventure City headquarters from the movie. It’s filled with amazing discoveries and cool features including a transforming light-up rescue ramp, command center, vehicle lift, pup elevator, holographic city maps and so much more!

Get the PAW Patrol Transforming Ultimate City Movie Tower at Walmart for $149

3. Barbie’s Dream House

This dream house has been updated for 2021!

The Barbie Dream House you grew up with got a gut job to totally modernize it and make it a modern-day dream abode. Updated this year, it’s a dream house for a thoroughly modern Barbie. This new model offers 360-degrees of play and 10 living areas, including a pool, a roof deck (complete with bar and disco ball), an elevator, a swing chair and more.

Get the Barbie 2021 Dream House at Amazon for $199

4. Crazy Forts fort-building kit

Make sure you get a fort-building kit that clicks together easily for kids.

Buyer beware with fort-making kits: So many are too tough for little kids to assemble on their own, and many fall apart when a sheet goes on top. This award-winning set is noted for its ease of build and for its durability. Kids can get creative as they build their dream fort with this 69-piece kit. We also love the glow-in-the-dark balls and attachable lights, which will mean this is one fort that won’t result in burnt-out flashlights once the kids have moved in.

5. Magna-tiles

The creative building options of Magna-tiles are nearly limitless.

If they don’t already have Magna-tiles, now is the age to buy them. Our son is almost 8 and he still plays with his Magna-tiles non-stop. This is a toy with serious longevity! The key, though, is to have enough tiles to let their creativity soar. The new Metropolis set, with its cool add-ons, really lets them build the cities they are creating in their minds.

Get the Magna-tiles 110-piece Metropolis Set at Amazon for $119

6. The Micro Kickboard scooter

A light-up scooter is sure to impress on Christmas morning.

A scooter is easy-to-transport fun and the Micro Kickboard, with its adjustable handlebar and motion-activated light-up wheels, is the ultimate gift for Christmas morning. Our testers tried out nine different scooters and this one came out as the clear winner. Best for ages 5 to 12, this model will grow with your child, no matter what neighborhood excursions they may tackle.

Get the Micro Kickboard Maxi Deluxe LED at Amazon for $139.99

7. A costumes kit

A creative costume set with lots of fun accessories.

Imaginative play is big at this age. It’s when they begin to really see where they are in the world and envision how they can participate in it. This set comes with everything they need to be a gardener, a chef or a construction worker. We also love the high-quality accessories that allow them to really dive into their imaginative activities.

Get the Premium 27-Piece Dress-Up Costume Set at Amazon for $47.95

8. Bright Stripes Sculpture & Science Kit

A full day of fun STEAM-filled activitiesl

For a full day of creative and science- and technology-based learning, these three-activity kits are great for getting their little minds to grow. This one by Bright Stripes has immersive activities that are based on sculpture and science. These activities really help kids make the connections between how the arts and sciences are interconnected—all while they’re having fun making really cool projects that are just right for this age.

Get the Bright Stripes Sculpture & Science Activity Kit at Amazon for $27.99

9. KidiZoom PrintCam

Print out color or black and white photos or photo stickers.

This camera is a kid-friendly version of the Instaprint cameras that are trendy right now. What makes this kid-friendly, beyond its sturdy construction, is that it allows kids to add fun little stickers and skins for a creation where they can express themselves. It also lets kids view their photos on a digital screen and edit them to stay in color or get arty by converting it into black and white.

Ali Mierzejewski, editor in chief of the Toy Insider, said she thinks this will be a top toy for the season.

“With tons of templates to browse through and a selfie camera, kids will love capturing the perfect shot with this camera,” says Mierzejewski.

Get the KidiZoom Print Cam at Walmart for $71

10. Yoto Player

For the kid that always wants to a bedtime story.

Our reviewers are huge fans of screen-free listening systems. Parents want their kids off their tablets, but it’s hard to go completely screen-free when tablets and TVs really are the ultimate babysitters.

Enter the story speakers that are gaining popularity right now. For slightly older kids, we like the Yoto Player. This cute, 4-inch, white plastic speaker narrates popular and classic kids’ books by way of small, pre-programed credit-card-sized content cards.

Our reviewer calls it one of “the best ‘toys’ we’ve gotten in recent years” and says that “it's the only thing we've found that can compete with the lure of a tablet loaded with YouTube kids.”

Get the Yoto Starter Pack at Amazon for $109.98

11. Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts

This fun toy lets you primp your cuddly cutie.

Kids this age still love their plushies, but they don’t tend to get the same mileage as they did when they were younger. This toy puts a new twist on plush pets by giving kids a customizable experience that builds the bond between child and toy. Just like a real pet, this plush can be washed and groomed. With “real” (not really—these are totally kid-safe) clippers, kids can cut and style their puppy’s fur into fun and funky fashions. They can finish off with a blow dry, accompanying accessories and they can even paint their paws to change color.

Get the Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts at Amazon for $26.99

12. Playmobil

These Playmobil kits are perfect for imaginative play.

Playmobil toys are such a great way to build on their love of imaginative play. They are sturdy, posable and kids love using them to act out any scenario their creative little minds can conjure.

For mermaid-lovers, we are crazy about the Mermaid Cove set. It comes with an illuminated dome for extra magical play, and it doubles as a buildable marble run (for a little subversive STEAM play).

Dino fans will love Playmobil’s entire Dino Rise line. It comes with weaponized, armor-covered dinosaurs that are loads of fun to play with.

And any kid will go crazy for the ever-popular zoo, which can be built upon as the years go on.

13. Outfoxed Cooperative Game

This is a cooperative whodunit game for kids.

Kids at this age can still be a bit prohibitively competitive. Channel that competitive nature into team building with a cooperative game. We love the suspenseful nature of this whodunit game, where players work together to figure out the whereabouts of Mrs. Plumpert’s prized pot pie! Players work together to gather clues and evidence to find the hungry hooligan and bring them to justice.

Get the Outfoxed Cooperative Game at Amazon for $18.48

14. eeBoo Around the Clock Puzzle

This is a 2-in-1 puzzle and clock game.

Kids are starting to get a grasp on time at this age. This is a fun 2-in-1 toy that starts as a puzzle and then turns into a time-telling toy with movable hands. It marks the time by hours and minutes and not only teaches kids how to tell time, it introduces them to the concept of a 24-hour day.

Get the Around the Clock Puzzle by eeBoo for $21.99

15. Sloth in a Hurry game

A hilarious improv game that's a spin on charades.

A fun twist on charades, this is a game that’s not only great for 5-year-olds, but one the whole family can get behind. Even a cynical tween sibling will have a hard time not warming up to the wholly silly nature of this game. Players draw a “who” card and a “what” card, which not only gives them a great little subject/predicate primer, it puts their “who” characters in truly hilarious situations—like walking on the moon while eating a sandwich, or dancing in mud on a unicycle.

Get the Sloth in a Hurry action game at Amazon for $21.99

16. Pop It! XL

Pop-its fidget toys continue to be popular with kids.

The popularity of Pop Its shows no sign of waning, so you best be sure to have it on your 5-year-old’s holiday list. “They’re great to help kids’ focus and to help manage anxiety and any other big feelings, and can serve as a coping mechanism and help kids at this age build healthy habits,” says Mierzejewski.

She recommends Pop It! XL for a super-sized pop it experience.

17. Batman Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave

Just add Alfred!

If you want to be the hero this holiday, then take a look at this toy. This 30-inch Batman action figure transforms into a battery-powered Batcave complete with an elevator, a zipline, a tool shop, a jail (for tossing away the bad guys) and more. Mierzejewski recommends this toy for its two-in-one play pattern, which she says gives a ton of added play value to this toy.

Get the Batman Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave at Amazon for $99.99

18. Sh*t that I Knit Little Beans Beanie

These adorable balaklavas are made from sustainably sourced yarn.

Our Parenting editor, Anna Lane, is in love with the hats and balaclavas that are hand-knit by this mom-owned business. Super soft and cozy, these aren’t your typical caps—they also aren’t your typical balaclavas. Made with kiddos in mind, these are non-scratchy and they fit like a cap and scarf combo where the scarf is never lost and the ears are covered up against the biting cold.

“I’m obsessed… it’s adorable and so cozy,” says Lane.

Shop the Sh*t that I Knit Little Beans line at shitthatiknit.com starting at $40

19. KiwiCo Young Chemists 3-pack

The Young Chemist 3-pack by KiwiCo is has everything your little scientist needs for fun and creative experimentation.

Many moms we spoke to said that kids this age love mixing kid-safe chemicals and colors to discover and learn about their reactions. Kids are little scientists and this three-kit chemistry set is sure to be a hit, especially when we are looking for activities to fill the time during the winter months. We tested this one by KiwiCo against competitors, and it’s our top pick for science-based kits that keep learning fun.

Get the Young Chemists 3-pack kit at KiwiCo for $72.95

20. GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope

The narration of these information-rich slides is done by Bindi Irwin.

Five-year-olds are sponges for information, and this talking microscope is filled with just the kinds of fun facts to satisfy their curious minds. Narrated by the voice of Bindi Irwin, this cool child-sized—and child-safe—microscope rattles off kid-friendly nature facts on each of the accompanying 20 slides. After kids are done soaking up all of the fascinating information told to them, they can switch to quiz mode where they can answer questions about the fun facts they’ve learned.

Get the Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope Featuring Bindi Irwin at Amazon for $33.82

21. Play-Doh Rising Cake Oven

This toy really brings the "wow factor" to Play-Doh.

Kids of all ages love creative compounds, and Play-Doh is constantly coming up with new ways to keep their iconic toy fun and fresh for new fans. This toy is filled with "wow factor" when kids create cakes that magically "rise" in the play oven, with a bell that dings when they’re ready. This fun set allows you to create all sorts of creations, including surprise rainbow sprinkles-filled desserts and multi-layer rainbow cakes.

Get the Play-Doh Rising Cake Oven play set at Amazon for $20.99

22. Botly the Coding Robot

The cutest coding robot.

Our reviewers are big fans of Botly the Coding Robot. It’s just right for early coders who want a big bang for their efforts. Botly 2.0 is the next-generation of Toy of the Year-winning version, with all sorts of innovative upgrades. Botly teaches kids how to code with 100% screen-free play, and this version has implemented 16 fun interaction modes, which can transform Botly into a train, police car, ghost and more.

Get Botly the Coding Robot 2.0 at Amazon for $73.91

23. Squeakee the Balloon Dinosaur

This dino roars, stomps, dances, and deflates!

Playing off the success of last year’s Squeakee the Balloon Dog, this year’s hot toy for the kindergarten set is a stomping, roaring and dancing dino. These interactive toys are just hilarious. They respond to your voice and your touch and kids will get a kick out of this balloon-style toy that has a ferocious roar and epic dance moves.

Get the Squeakee the Balloon Dinosaur at Amazon for $69

24. Fairy Finder

Catch all the fairies in this magical fairy finder.

Fairies are having a moment, and this might be the most fun fairy toy we’ve tested. It’s interactive and imaginative, and it takes technology and makes it playful. Use the magical jar to find, catch, interact with and trade fairies who appear on a glowing LED screen where they show their style and express their personalities. Collect 100 different fairies, each with different looks and personalities.

Get the Got2Glow Fairy Finder at Amazon for $39.97

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best toys and gifts for 5-year-olds