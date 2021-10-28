24 cited for going 20 mph over the speed limit during Montgomery County enforcement patrols

Oct. 28—Nearly 40 motorists were cited for speeding during enforcement patrols on I-75 and U.S. 35 earlier this week, including 24 citations for going 20 more miles per hour over the speed limit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Trotwood Police Department participated in an enforcement patrol on Wednesday that focused on reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding.

Law enforcement officers made 46 contacts, including 38 citations for speeding, according to the OSHP. One commercial vehicle motor was cited for driving 20 mph over the speed limit as well. Two were cited for seat belts, two were cited for not having a driver's license and five were cited for other issues.

Earlier this month the OSHP, Dayton police and sheriff's office participated in a similar enforcement initiative on state Route 48 over four days.

Law enforcement officers made 107 total stops, with 37 related to speeding, according to OSHP. There were six OVI arrests, five felony arrests and one drug arrest.

