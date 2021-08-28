24 Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

RgStudio / Getty Images

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs that typically require going into an office have become work-from-home jobs -- albeit temporarily in many cases. However, some companies regularly hire for positions that are "work from anywhere," giving their employees the perk of location independence -- and this is now something that many workers want. A survey published by Flexjobs in August 2020 found that 66% of American workers would prefer to work remotely full-time after the pandemic is over.

If you're looking to make your work-from-home status permanent, consider applying to one of these companies that Flexjobs identified as having the most remote work-from-anywhere positions.

Last updated: Aug. 25, 2021

5CA

5CA was identified by Flexjobs as one of the companies that commonly hire for work-from-anywhere jobs. 5CA is a customer support provider that provides support in "any language, any skill, anywhere," and they depend on a global, work-from-home workforce to do so. Many of the company's remote positions require you to be multilingual, but they also have other roles that do not require this, such as data engineer.

Achieve Test Prep

Achieve Test Prep offers tutoring and live online classes to help people get college credits through Credit-by-Examination. Achieve Test Prep's 100% work-from-home positions range from sales representatives to content developers to instructors.

Andela

Andela matches companies with vetted engineers to fill open roles. Its remote roles include positions in sales, marketing and recruiting.

Automattic

Automattic is the company behind WordPress, Tumblr, Longreads and more. The company is currently hiring for hundreds of work-from-home positions across more than 70 countries.

Cameo

Cameo allows people to receive and send personalized videos from celebrities. The company allows employees to work from anywhere in the U.S., and gives employees monthly stipends for cell phone, WiFi and food delivery. Cameo is currently hiring for roles across a number of departments including business operations, analytics and marketing.

Canonical

Canonical is the publisher of Ubuntu, the standard secure enterprise Linux for servers, desktops, cloud and developers. Its home-based roles span a number of categories including engineering and project management.

Chainlink Labs

Chainlink specializes in Smart Contracts, a form of digital agreement. The company is hiring for roles in engineering, marketing, operations and more. Chainlink allows you to work from anywhere and create your own work schedule.

Deel

Deel, a platform for hiring, paying and managing contractors and employees, has 275 employees across 45 countries and is currently hiring for more remote roles. Open positions include customer onboarding manager, data engineer, financial analyst and creative director.

Elastic

Elastic is a search solutions company that counts Netflix, Uber and Slack as its clients. Many of its roles offer flexibility around schedule and location, although some do require you to go into an office. Elastic currently has openings in field operations, engineering, marketing, finance, IT, operations, services, legal and human resources.

Emotive

Emotive, a text messaging service provider built for e-commerce companies, has a number of remote-optional positions open in customer success, customer support, engineering, marketing and product. Employee perks include unlimited PTO and sick days and 401(k) matching.

Hopin

Event technology platform Hopin has a fully remote, global team and offers many perks to employees, including unlimited vacation, flexible schedules and $800 for a home office setup. Hopin is currently hiring for a number of sales positions, as well as roles in finance, customer experience, engineering, IT and more.

Kraken

Ninety percent of employees at Kraken, a bitcoin exchange, work remotely.

"We are highly results-focused versus time-focused. We want you to work when and how you need to keep you at your most proactive," the company states on its site.

Kraken is currently hiring for a number of role types including client services, engineering and product.

Foreign Language Translation

Language Bear

Language Bear provides content writing and adaptive translation services, and it is currently hiring for work-from-anywhere positions for content writers, proofreaders and editors, and translators.

ModSquad

ModSquad provides moderation and customer engagement services to a growing roster of high-profile clients including the NFL, Warner Bros. and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. Most positions -- including those in people operations and customer support -- allow you to work from one of its offices or remotely.

OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms, which offers online training programs, is a remote-first company with flexible hours that also offers its employees a number of other perks, including unlimited days off. The company is currently hiring across a number of teams including product, operations and human resources.

Protocol Labs

Protocol Labs is an open-source R&D lab with a global, remote workforce. There is no central office and employees can work from anywhere in the world. Protocol Labs is currently hiring for administrative, engineering, research roles and more.

Rock Content

A creator of content experiences for a variety of brands, marketers and agencies, Rock Content is a remote-first global company. There are open positions in the categories of finance, marketing and growth, people and operations, product and engineering and sales.

Scopic Software

Scopic is one of the largest virtual software development and marketing companies with a 100% remote workforce. The company is hiring custom web developers, marketers and designers.

Study.com

Study.com offers online study courses, test prep, college credit courses and resources for teachers and homeschooling parents. The site is currently hiring for flexible work-from-home contractor positions for writing, reviewing, editing and more.

Toptal

Toptal is a freelance talent company, and according to its site, it is the largest fully remote company globally with over 600 core team members in over 70 countries. Toptal has open positions in product, engineering, marketing, talent operations and more.

Trafilea

Trafilea is an e-commerce group that has been remote since its inception. Its open roles include talent acquisition analyst, UX engineer and senior brand designer.

Venga Global

International language service provider Venga has remote workers across the globe and is hiring for roles in production, engineering, technology, quality, supply chain, sales and marketing.

Welocalize

If you're multilingual and want to work remotely, you might consider applying for a job with Welocalize, a provider of professional translation and localization services. And even if you're not, you may qualify for a job in its non-translation roles, including business development director, web copywriter and talent acquisition specialist.

Wikimedia Foundation

The Wikimedia Foundation is a global nonprofit whose mission is to bring free educational content to the world. The company is currently hiring for remote roles across a number of fields, including communications, legal and product.

