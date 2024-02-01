24 CVS MinuteClinics to close, including site in Thousand Oaks
A CVS MinuteClinic in Thousand Oaks will shut down this month as the health care chain closes 24 clinics in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties.
Often located inside CVS drugstores, the clinics offer treatment from nurse practitioners and physician assistants for common illnesses and minor wounds, also providing vaccinations, lab tests and screenings. The clinics will close by Feb. 25, CVS Health officials said in a news release. A MinuteClinic in a CVS store on Simi Valley's Cochran Street closed late last year.
CVS officials said the shutdowns are the result of a continuing assessment of consumer demands and CVS's health-care strategy.
The Thousand Oaks site, in a CVS store on Agoura Road, was the only remaining MinuteClinic in Ventura County. The CVS stores that house the clinics will remain open.
CVS officials said 11 MinuteClinics in the greater Los Angeles area will also stay open. They offered no details on the number of layoffs but said they plan to find “different opportunities” in the company for some workers.
“Those who are not able to find a new role will be offered severance benefits,” they said.
Sites to be closed include in Southern California:
26891 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo
1803 South Harbor Blvd., Anaheim
13303 East South St., Cerritos
1150 Baker St., Costa Mesa
7915 Florence Ave., Downey
14220 Schleisman Road, Eastvale
130 N Grand Ave., Glendora
19121 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
233 East Willow St., Long Beach
10889 Wellworth Ave., Los Angeles
812 S Grand Ave., Los Angeles
2900 N Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach
13171 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey
25272 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo
2037 Verdugo Blvd., Montrose
19353 Victory Blvd., Reseda
638 Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente
25880 Mcbean Parkway, Santa Clarita
2505 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
14735 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
33205 Temecula Parkway, Temecula
2791 Agoura Road, Thousand Oaks
8491 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
23357 Mulholland Drive, Woodland Hills
