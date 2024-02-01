24 CVS MinuteClinics to close, including site in Thousand Oaks

Nurse practitioner Susana Sanchez administers a flu vaccination to Loisy Barrera at a CVS pharmacy and MinuteClinic on September 10, 2021 in Miami.

A CVS MinuteClinic in Thousand Oaks will shut down this month as the health care chain closes 24 clinics in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties.

Often located inside CVS drugstores, the clinics offer treatment from nurse practitioners and physician assistants for common illnesses and minor wounds, also providing vaccinations, lab tests and screenings. The clinics will close by Feb. 25, CVS Health officials said in a news release. A MinuteClinic in a CVS store on Simi Valley's Cochran Street closed late last year.

CVS officials said the shutdowns are the result of a continuing assessment of consumer demands and CVS's health-care strategy.

The Thousand Oaks site, in a CVS store on Agoura Road, was the only remaining MinuteClinic in Ventura County. The CVS stores that house the clinics will remain open.

CVS officials said 11 MinuteClinics in the greater Los Angeles area will also stay open. They offered no details on the number of layoffs but said they plan to find “different opportunities” in the company for some workers.

“Those who are not able to find a new role will be offered severance benefits,” they said.

Sites to be closed include in Southern California:

26891 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo

1803 South Harbor Blvd., Anaheim

13303 East South St., Cerritos

1150 Baker St., Costa Mesa

7915 Florence Ave., Downey

14220 Schleisman Road, Eastvale

130 N Grand Ave., Glendora

19121 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

233 East Willow St., Long Beach

10889 Wellworth Ave., Los Angeles

812 S Grand Ave., Los Angeles

2900 N Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach

13171 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey

25272 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo

2037 Verdugo Blvd., Montrose

19353 Victory Blvd., Reseda

638 Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente

25880 Mcbean Parkway, Santa Clarita

2505 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

14735 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

33205 Temecula Parkway, Temecula

2791 Agoura Road, Thousand Oaks

8491 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

23357 Mulholland Drive, Woodland Hills

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: CVS to close 24 MinuteClinics, including site in Thousand Oaks