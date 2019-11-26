24-Cylinder Monster Truck Big Rig Sells for $12 Million

From Popular Mechanics

Want to talk about over-the-top? Well, this is about as outrageous as it gets. This truck is the result of a seven year project put together by Mike Harrah, and it's about the most insane thing we've ever seen touch the pavement. Even wilder? It just sold at auction for an incredible $12 million.

The truck, aptly named Thor24, started out as a Peterbilt 359 crew cab semi, which was stretched to 44 feet to accommodate twin 13.9-liter Detroit diesel V-12 engines. There are a total of 12 superchargers attached to the blocks, allowing for a total output of 3974 horsepower. Despite weighing no less than 32,000 pounds, it's able to reach a claimed top speed of 130 mph.

Perhaps more impressive than the stats is the design. Each cylinder gets its own upward-pointing, fire-breathing exhaust header. The superchargers are stacked next to each other and chromed-out in spectacular fashion, with NOS bottles mounted in the middle cluster. The swooping vertical grille design is inspired by Ford Thirties hot rods. The polished aluminum dash has a boost gauge for every single supercharger. Best of all, it still has all the necessary equipment to tow a full-size trailer. It's every trucker's fantasy come to life.

The truck, which cost approximately $7 million to make, sold at Worldwide Auctioneer's Riyadh event this past weekend in Saudi Arabia for $12 million. As Autoblog points out, the truck wasn't actually shipped to the middle east for the auction—it still resides in Arizona, where it was built.

