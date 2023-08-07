24 dead after bus overturns in Morocco

The minibus crashed as it was making its way to Demnate where the victims were to visit a market. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- At least 24 people are dead after a large vehicle overturned Sunday morning in central Morocco, according to local media.

The incident happened near Demnate, a town located at the foot of the Atlas Mountains in Azilal province and about 60 miles east of Marrakesh. MAP, Morocco's official news agency, reported that the vehicle, en route to a weekly market in Demante, overturned on a bend on a mountainous regional road.

News channel 2M reported the vehicle was a minibus transporting the victims to Demante's regular market.

Adel Ait Haddou, regional representative for health and social protection, confirmed the death toll reported by MAP to 2M and said the bodies have been transferred to the Demnate Regional Hospital.

Pictures of the crash posted online show a crushed blue minibus at the rocky bottom of an escarpment.

The Royal Gendarmerie and civil protection services were dispatched to the scene, according to MAP.

The incident is under investigation.