I-24 eastbound shut down for wreck with injuries in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eastbound lanes of I-24 in Clarksville are completely shut down at Mile Marker 8 due to a wreck with injuries, according to Clarksville Police.

CPD said it is currently on the scene of the wreck, which involved a vehicle and a tractor trailer. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time, according to Clarksville police, but both drivers were reportedly flown to Nashville by life flight helicopter.

Motorists in the area can take the Exit 8 offramp and proceed to Rossview Road as a detour, a spokesman with CPD said. Traffic is moving slowly at this time. Drivers traveling eastbound on I-24 are advised to find an alternate route or expect to be delayed.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is also on the scene investigating, according to CPD.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

