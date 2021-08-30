24 hours to go: It is now Aug. 31 in Afghanistan, but there are few details about how America's longest war will end

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – U.S. forces in Afghanistan are engaged in a fast-paced final drawdown of military forces and evacuation of civilians as America withdraws from its longest war.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly said the U.S. will fully leave Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline.

As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, it is midnight Aug. 31 in Afghanistan, leaving the American military 24 hours to exit.

“Obviously, we are reaching the end of our prescribed mission,” Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters on Monday at the Pentagon. Many details of the American withdrawal from the country are being concealed due to security concerns.

Taliban fighters hold Taliban flags in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Many Afghans are anxious about the Taliban rule and are figuring out ways to get out of Afghanistan. But it&#39;s the financial desperation that seems to hang heavy over the city.
Since the withdrawal began in July, the military has evacuated around 122,000 people from the country. Most people airlifted by American flights are being ferried through U.S. military bases in the Middle East and Europe, especially in Qatar and Germany.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday afternoon that about 6,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan since efforts began.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was working with countries to keep Kabul’s airport open and allow eligible Afghans to leave the country after full U.S. troop withdrawal “in a timely fashion.”

The security situation at the airport remains fraught in the final hours of withdrawal.

On Monday, militants fired rockets at the airport, which were either intercepted by a U.S. air defense system or missed people and complexes.

The attack came after a suicide bomber and gunman killed 13 American service members and hundreds of Afghans in a bombing at the Abbey Gate of the airport. The U.S. retaliated with a drone airstrike against Islamic State affiliates in Kabul and also resulted in civilian casualties, according to media reports.

The Taliban, which still controls security around the airport, has since expanded the range of checkpoints around the airport to be further away from American forces.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the military was “operating under the assumption that we need to be prepared for future potential threats” during a briefing on Monday.

There still remain tens of thousands of Afghans eligible for special immigrant visas to the U.S. or other coalition countries on the ground in Afghanistan. Many more people who have sought to escape the Taliban also remain in the country with few prospects for escape.

