24 indictments handed down

Oct. 8—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 1 and returned 24 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

HOBERT ROARK, 40, Georgetown, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability.

ANDREW SAXBY, 26, Waverly, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, Falsification, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

JAMES DINGESS, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

STEVEN J. STONE, JR., 41, New Lexington, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Drugs.

JOSHUA NERO STAPLETON, 44, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

COURTNEY M. EVANS, 28, McDermott, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

RUSSELL E. ALLEN, 42, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

ZACHARY W. DORST, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

KYLE FLANERY, 23, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Menacing, Criminal Damaging or Endangering, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

LEVI D. McNAIR, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Having Weapons while under Disability.

SHAWN MICHAEL COOK, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

KYLE D. MAYS, 19, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Assault, Vandalism and Escape.

CHARLES A. HETTINGER, 35, McDermott, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

CODY H. BENNETT, 29, Piketon, Ohio, Felonious Assault, Vandalism, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and OVI.

ELIJAH C.D. DOSS, 31, Stout, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

DAVID P. MATTHEWS, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

KYLE D. MAYS, 19, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Disorderly Conduct, Using Weapons while Intoxicated, Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone and Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance.

NATHAN WAYNE VAUGHTERS, 36, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Theft, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, 4 Counts Telecommunications Fraud, 4 Counts Forgery, Attempted Theft, Attempted Telecommunications Fraud and Attempted Forgery.

ROBERT L. GAMBILL, 34, New Boston, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

LARRY B. McNAMER, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and Possession of Drugs.

CHRISTOPHER MAGGARD, 44, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest and Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

SHANNON C. JOHNSTON, 43, Wheelersburg, Ohio,Criminal Damaging or Endangering, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

DAIRES D. SMITH, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

DYLAN JAMES FRATE, 20, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Marihuana, Possession of Marihuana and OVI.

TODD WILLIAMS, SR., 41, Lucasville, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.