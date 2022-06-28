24 indictments handed down
Jun. 28—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 24 and returned 24 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
ASHLEY DAWN HAMMONDS, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
MADELYNN LEESON, 19
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
BREANNA JONIQUE CARTHON, 35
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
CORY LEE CLOSE, 38
Sorrento, Florida, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
BRYAN DAVID HOOPS, 35
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Disrupting Public Services
Domestic Violence
Obstructing Official Business
MICHAEL LEROY HOOPS, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Aggravated Menacing
Disrupting Public Services
Inducing Panic
Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case
2 Counts Retaliation
2 Counts Obstructing Official Business
ANTIONE TORRANCE GLANTON, 44
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Identity Fraud
Obstructing Official Business
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
DANNI RAI BENDOLPH, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
PAUL M. FAVORS, JR., 38
Waynesville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
EARL R. EVANS, III, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
JEANETTA JONES, 58
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
SHANE S. McGLONE, 42
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Burglary
Burglary
Petty Theft
Grand Theft/Firearm
Grand Theft/Motor Vehicle
Having Weapons while under Disability
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
JOSHUA ANDREW MOORE, 29
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
JESSE MYERS, 42
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
JODIE RAYLENE STOVER, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
STEPHEN B. SIDERS, 34
South Point, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
CAROL S. SALYERS, 53
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JONATHON D. EDWARDS, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of Heroin
TIFFANY D. BUCKLE, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Using Weapons while Intoxicated
Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone
JASON E. HALL, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Kidnapping
2 Counts Domestic Violence
KENNETH M. McCALISTER, 43
Georgetown, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
3 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
JASON BRYAN WELLS, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
DEJON L. CLARK, 28
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case
3 Counts Tampering with Evidence
4 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises
Trafficking in Marihuana
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marihuana
LAUREN STONE, 22
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Trafficking in Marihuana
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marihuana