24 of Jill Biden's best fashion looks over the years

Jill Biden has been making fashion statements since she was the second lady of the United States. Michael Kovac/Andrew Harnik/Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Jill Biden made her first fashion statements as FLOTUS on Inauguration Day in January 2021.

The former second lady is no stranger to dressing for the public eye.

Here's a look at some of her best style moments through the years.

At a 2008 election night party, Jill Biden stood out in a chartreuse skirt suit.

Biden at an election night party in Chicago in 2008. Emmanuel Dunand/Getty Images

Biden wore a striking skirt suit with a high collar and nude heels.

At the inaugural ball in January 2009, Biden wore a strapless red gown.

Biden at the inauguration ball in 2009. Gabriel B. Tait/MCT/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Biden attended the ball on Inauguration Day in 2009 wearing a Reem Acra satin dress with drop earrings.

Biden attended a White House state dinner in 2012 in a white strapless gown.

Biden at a 2012 state dinner. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

The former second lady arrived at the White House in March 2012 in a simple white column gown.

Biden turned to chartreuse again at the 2013 Kids' Inaugural Concert.

Biden at the 2013 Kids' Inaugural Concert. Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images

She wore the off-the-shoulder dress with suede black boots.

At Obama's inaugural parade in 2013, Biden wore a gray coat, white dress, and heeled boots.

Biden at the 2013 inaugural parade. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

During the second inauguration of then-President Obama, Biden wore a Lela Rose dress with a gray coat and matching boots. Her solid-colored coat was accented with a large bow in the front.

At her second inaugural ball in January 2013, Biden wore a silky blue Vera Wang gown.

Biden at the inauguration ball in January 2013. Michael Kovac/WireImage

She paired her belted, draped dress with black pumps.

During a visit to Fort Campbell US Army Base in 2014, Biden offset her blue outfit with yellow heels.

Biden visiting Fort Campbell in 2014. Jason Davis/WireImage

Biden wore a striped midi dress with a matching cardigan that was designed with a bejeweled neckline.

For a state visit in 2015, Biden dressed in a black-and-white knitted jacquard dress and bright heels.

Biden during a 2015 state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

During a visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015, Biden wore a dress by Vivienne Tam, a Hong Kong-born, New York City-based designer.

The designer told South China Morning Post that Biden gave Tam creative freedom to dress her for the event.

"At the end, she said, 'Just choose the pieces that best represent the brand and Vivienne Tam.' She really placed her trust in me, asking me to decide — and that was a fantastic feeling and experience to have," Tam said.

Tam also dressed the then-second lady for a state dinner at the White House.

Biden wore an all-black outfit at the 2016 Oscars with her daughter Ashley.

Biden at the 2016 Oscars. George Pimentel/WireImage

Biden's red-carpet look was a draped one-shoulder dress with a bow on the shoulder.

For an appearance on a 2016 episode of NBC's "The Voice," Biden sported a leather dress.

Biden and Michelle Obama during a season 10 episode of "The Voice." NBC/Getty Images

Biden paired the shift dress with electric-blue sandals.

Biden took the stage at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in a sleeveless white dress.

Biden at the 2016 Democratic National Conventional. Paul Morigi/WireImage

The former second lady wore a white dress with subtle stripes and matching pumps.

She attended the 2016 USO Gala in a red dress with floral cutouts.

Biden at the 2016 USO Gala. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Biden wore drop earrings with the bright-red gown.

To kick off Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2019, the now-first lady wore a chartreuse dress.

The Bidens at an outdoor campaign event in 2019. Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Getty Images

She paired her dress with a black blazer.

For a Memorial Day service in 2020, Biden wore a black-and-white dress with matching shoes.

Joe and Jill Biden at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park in May 2020. Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

While commemorating Memorial Day in Delaware with her husband, Biden wore a peplum dress with white trim around the collar, skirt, and sleeves.

She paired it with Carolina Herrera heels and wore a matching black face mask.

To cast her vote in the 2020 presidential election, Biden made a statement in a purple dress and boots that contained a message.

Biden wearing Stuart Weitzman "Vote" boots on September 14, 2020. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Biden accessorized her dress with $695 Stuart Weitzman boots that had the word "Vote" etched on the inside panel.

According to Marie Claire, only 100 pairs of the limited-edition boot were available, and 100% of the profits were donated to the nonprofit operation I am a voter.

At a presidential debate in September 2020, Biden wore a forest-green dress that sent a message of sustainability.

Biden on stage at a presidential debate in September 2020. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Biden wore a Gabriela Hearst dress with Valentino heels.

The dress, called the Kelley, is made from recycled materials, which is a core part of Hearst's brand philosophy, as Refinery29 reported. Biden has worn the dress at least two other times.

She previously wore it in 2017 to the annual Save The Children Illumination Gala, and again in February 2020 during an MSNBC appearance, according to Refinery29.

While campaigning in Ohio, Biden added a pop of color to her neutral outfit with a pink blazer.

Biden at a campaign tour stop in September 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Biden wore a gray dress and matching boots during a campaign stop in Cleveland, Ohio.

Biden wore a floral dress to a drive-in campaign event in Florida in 2020.

Biden at a drive-in rally in Florida in 2020. Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Biden wore a "Vote" face mask that picked up on the purple in her dress, and she accessorized with a pair of metallic silver heels.

When Joe Biden addressed the nation on November 7, 2020, Jill Biden wore a floral dress by a designer with a history of dressing first ladies.

The Bidens in November 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Biden made a statement in a $5,690 Oscar de la Renta dress that sold out in a matter of hours after she wore it, Insider's Samantha Grindell reported.

Oscar de la Renta has a history of dressing first ladies.

The late Dominican designer made a name for himself by dressing Jacqueline Kennedy in 1962, and he also designed pieces for Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

In December 2020, Biden wore a bright-pink dress to stand next to her husband as he gave a speech on verifying the vote.

Biden at a speech her husband made about verifying the vote in 2020. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Biden wore Dior heels and a dress from Narciso Rodriguez.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also wore a variety of dresses made by Rodriguez, an LGBTQ designer and the son of Cuban immigrants.

Biden attended a COVID-19 memorial service in January in a purple outfit that was seen as a symbol of unity.

Biden at the COVID-19 memorial in January 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Biden wore a purple wrap coat and dress from Jonathan Cohen's fall 2021 collection to the memorial hosted the evening before Inauguration Day. According to Vogue, the coat and mask were made from fabric scraps at Cohen's studio.

As Insider's Samantha Grindell reported, the name of the ensemble — the "Unity" coat and dress — may have been a sign of support for her husband's message of unity for America. The color purple can also be seen as a sign of bipartisanship, as it combines Democrat blue and Republican red.

Biden also gave a platform to Cohen as a small business owner and the son of Mexican immigrants.

Biden attended the inauguration in a custom ocean-blue coat and dress from NYC-based brand Markarian.

Biden at the 2021 inauguration. Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Her silk mask matched her look, which was designed with Swarovski crystals and pearls.

Alexandra O'Neill, the designer behind Biden's look made by the small luxury brand Markarian, told Insider that the color worn by the first lady was chosen to "signify trust, confidence, and stability."

For the Inauguration Concert in January, Biden wore a custom Gabriela Hearst dress that was packed with symbolism.

The Biden family at the inaugural concert in January. Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

Her dress was embroidered with flowers from every US state and territory. Hearst revealed on Instagram that the flowers took between two and four hours to embroider.

"The message of Unity is the main inspiration for the creation of the Ensemble," Heart wrote. "Unity makes strength and it is needed for the road ahead. The blooming symbol to represent this message are the federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States of America."

For the virtual presidential inaugural prayer, Biden wore another American designer.

Biden at the virtual presidential inaugural prayer service in January. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

The first lady wore a custom fuchsia Brandon Maxwell dress, which she paired with a matching face mask, suede heels, and a layered pearl necklace.

