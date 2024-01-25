$24 million in ARPA funds now allocated to Las Cruces projects

Las Cruces has spent or obligated nearly all of its funding from the COVID-19 era American Rescue Plan Act.

The City received over $24 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the U.S. Treasury in two tranches of $12.4 million - the first in May of 2021 and the second in June of 2022.

Las Cruces leaders said a residual $6.6 million would be spent on specific projects, but contracts have not yet been finalized. The City was well ahead of the mandated allocation deadline of 2024 and is expected to spend the funds by Dec. 31, 2026.

"I just really want to commend our staff and community for really making sure we did our due diligence, and the dollars are impacting the people in the community the way they were intended," Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo said.

The City allocated $1 million in ARPA funds to a final project in December 2023 to establish five new workforce development programs directly overseen by the city with the goal of addressing low labor force participation rates, childcare provider shortage due to the pandemic, increased rates of unhoused persons and a need to expand upskill training.

According to the City's website, ARPA funds must be dedicated to projects that, "replace lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs; support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; and address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic."

During a work session on Monday, the City Council received updates on various projects that have received ARPA funding.

Financial breakdown of ARPA projects spending

The City broke the projects into six focus areas that address public health and safety, negative economic impacts through Visit Las Cruces, premium pay for city employees, water and sewer projects, other capital projects and supporting community organizations.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the City has spent $8 million of its ARPA allocated funds with $16.8 million left to spend. According to city staff, there is $10.2 million in unliquidated obligations, where there is outstanding contracts and purchase orders that will be paid to contractors and community organizations.

There was $958,500 paid to city employees in October of 2021.

Of the $2 million in ARPA funds allocated for public health/safety projects, there is an unobligated balance of $459,434 that will be spent on fire department training, education and equipment, as well as smart technology, community advocate vehicles and communications for the police department.

Of the $1 million allocated to Visit Las Cruces, all but $133,073 has been spent or obligated.

There was $3.5 million allocated for water and sewer projects as the City has obligated its ARPA dollars toward converting some households from septic systems to the City's sewer system. The City has used ARPA funding to help fund various capital improvement projects throughout the City, spending all but $160,000 of its $6.9 million allocation.

The community organizations have spent or obligated 65 percent of the funds that they were allocated. The city set aside $10.4 million to be used to respond to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on households and small businesses.

Those projects were:

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope; Housing Risk Mitigation Funds, $300,000

Community Action Agency of SNM; Guaranteed Basic Income Project: $1.7 million

Jardin de los Niños; Flourishing Families Infant Mental Health Program; $350,000

Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico; COVID-19 Recovery Fund; $550,000

New Mexico Housing and Community Development Corp; Peachtree Affordable Housing Project; $2 million

Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces; New Facility; $1,388,000

Cruces Creatives; Economic and Educational Recovery; $1 million

Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority; Oak Street Veterans Affordable Housing Project; $305,853

Liftfund; Revitalize Las Cruces Small Businesses; $1 million

Workforce programs; $940,000

Boys and Girls Club will move into former movie theatre

The Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces received $1.4 million that was to be used to move to a new facility.

The Club has been located at 330 West Las Cruces Avenue since 1965, but will move to the former Allen Video 4 theatre at 1005 El Paseo Road, that closed for good during the pandemic in 2020.

According to Club CEO Ashley Echavarria, the Club closed on the former theatre recently and will use the money to renovate the building, which includes repairs to one theatre that was damaged in a 2023 fire.

"Most of the stuff that was damaged was stuff we are going to have to gut and replace anyways," she said.

"The Allen family really worked with us to get that price down as much as they could. Because of the ARPA funds, that really made it possible for us to be able to pay for the building and not have to take out a loan while we are raising money for the renovations."

