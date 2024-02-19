24-year-old allegedly breaks into house, steals 2 vehicles in Marshall, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that a 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for breaking into a residence and stealing two vehicles in Marshall.

UPDATE: Person of interest in disappearance of 11-year-old Livingston girl arrested

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman caller said she found a man inside her home crying and saying “no one would let him stay”. He then allegedly asked the woman if she was scared of him and left the home.

A deputy found the man on Blocker Road and discovered that he had allegedly broke into two of the woman’s vehicles and that he also allegedly stole two other vehicles in Marshall, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the allegedly stolen vehicles was a GMC 2500 that was ruined when it had it’s gas tank filled with diesel and broke down. The sheriff’s office said that the man, Robert Michalec, 24, claimed that he had no memory of how arrived where he was and that “someone was controlling his mind.”

Michalec was charged with burglary of habitation and burglary of vehicles and is being held at the Harrison County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.