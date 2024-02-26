24-year-old Bunnell woman killed in head-on collision on S.R. 100 in Flagler County Sunday

A 24-year-old woman from Bunnell was killed Sunday when the pickup truck she was riding in was sideswiped by a car, lost control, and slammed head-on into a sport utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 10:43 a.m. Sunday on State Road 100 at Deen Road in Flagler County.

Troopers reported the pickup truck was westbound on S.R. 100 and a sedan and an SUV were eastbound on the road. The sedan crossed the center line, sideswiping the pickup truck. The pickup lost control, crossed the center line, and hit the SUV head-on.

The 49-year-old driver of the pickup was seriously injured. Two other passengers, a 28-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy suffered minor injuries. The 24-year-old passenger killed in the collision was wearing a seatbelt. They were all from Bunnell the FHP reported.

The 59-year-old woman driving the car that sideswiped the pickup was not injured, nor was her passenger, a 13-year-old girl. Both are from Daytona Beach, police said.

A 22-year-old Altamonte Springs woman was driving the SUV that collided head-on with the pickup truck. She suffered serious injuries.

None of the names of the victims were released, nor were their conditions.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bunnell woman killed in head-on crash Sunday morning in Flagler County