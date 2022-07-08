24-year-old Cambridge man shot and killed July 4

A 24-year-old Cambridge man was shot and killed the night of July 4.

The Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby lane for a reported shooting just before 9 p.m. that evening. They found Tyuane Johnson lying on the ground "suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," according to police. He succumbed to his injuries at Dorchester General Hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson's death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

Maryland State Police assumed the investigation, which is continuing. Anyone with information should contact police at 443-298-9447.

