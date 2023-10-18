24-year-old charged with murdering an armored car guard during cash delivery

A 24-year-old has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting an armored car guard in September, Dallas police said.

Francisco Montez was arrested Wednesday and charged with capital murder. Police are still looking for the second suspect connected with the shooting, officials said.

David Ruback, 52, was shot the morning of Sept. 1 during a robbery in the 100 block of South Carroll Avenue, off I-30 to the east of downtown. Investigators believe two men attacked Ruback and his partner with rifles while they were making a cash delivery to a business, police said.

One of the suspects shot Ruback and picked up the courier bag with the cash he had been carrying. Both suspects drove off in a white Chevrolet, according to footage released by the Dallas Police Department. Ruback died from his wounds at a local hospital.

The suspects are seen in photos wearing all black and carrying rifles. The vehicle is an older model white Chevrolet Impala with illegible plates.

Police said they are still trying to identify and locate the second suspect. Anyone with information about this crime should call Detective Reginald Woods at 214-283-4955 or email reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov.

Terry Ball, Ruback’s girlfriend, told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that Ruback was a loyal partner who loved motorcycles, bikes and eating competitions.

“I just wanted people to know the person he was,” she told WFAA. “And what they’ve taken from us.”

