24-year-old Clayton gang member charged with trafficking developmentally disabled adult

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is announcing the indictment of a Clayton County man accused of selling a developmentally disabled woman for sex.

Felipe Smith, 24, is accused of trafficking a woman with a developmental disability.

Carr’s office says Smith drove her to hotels around metro Atlanta and sold her for sex acts.

They say he is also a member of the criminal street gang PDE, also known as Paradise East or Paper Drugs Extortion. PDE members typically identify with the Bloods.

“We’re fighting each day to protect our most vulnerable Georgians, and that includes our ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and gang activity in every one of our communities. We will not rest in our pursuit of justice for this young woman and survivors across our state,” Carr said.

Smith is charged with six counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and three counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

He is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail.

