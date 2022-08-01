Cop, 24, fatally shot during Indiana traffic stop, police say

A 24-year-old cop was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Indiana early Sunday, according to officials.

Elwood Police Department officer Noah Shahnavaz was struck by gunfire at least once after the suspect got out of his car and fired multiple rounds at him, Indiana State Police said during a press conference.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. local time. Authorities say the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Carl Webb Boards II, fled in his car, prompting a police pursuit that ended with Boards in custody.

Shahnavaz had served Elwood, which is located in central Indiana, for 11 months and was a five-year military veteran, state police said.

“A senseless act of violence robbed this young man of the life and career he had ahead of him,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said in a statement Sunday.

“As a father, I simply cannot fathom what Noah’s parents must be going through right now. Noah was not only part of the Elwood Police Department, he was part of our city family and we are grieving this tremendous loss, and we know we are not alone.”

Boards was taken into custody at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office jail without bond, police said.

Officials say there’s no further threat of danger to the community.