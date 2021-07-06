24-year-old dead after drowning in Jordan Lake, officials say

A 24-year-old Angier man drowned in Jordan Lake on Monday night.

Katie Hall, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, said the man was swimming with friends around 7 p.m. when he went under.

The death occurred near the Parker’s Creek access area, Hall said. She could not say how many people were present but said they were in the lake’s swim area.

Park employees, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the Chatham County Fire Department, EMS and volunteers helped search for and recover the body, she added.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found just after 7:50 p.m.

In April, a Raleigh teenager died after drowning in the lake. And last month, a 93-year-old Raleigh man’s body was found at the lake, but officials did not say how he died.

The News & Observer has contacted the Sheriff’s Office for more details about the Monday drowning.