24-year-old duck hunter drowns trying to get bird from lake, Oklahoma officials say

A graduate student drowned during a hunting incident on an Oklahoma Lake, authorities said.

The 24-year-old duck hunter, who attended Oklahoma State University, died Sunday, Dec. 10, in Sooner Lake, according to Oklahoma Game Wardens.

Officials said he went out into the lake to retrieve a duck, but he hit a drop off.

“Water overcame his waders, and he did not return to the surface,” game wardens said.

His body was later discovered on the lake floor, officials said. He has not been publicly identified as of Monday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family,” game wardens said in a statement. “The hunting community is small and close knit. He will be missed.”

Sooner Lake, in Red Rock, is about 30 miles north of Stillwater.