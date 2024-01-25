24-year-old father charged in 2023 overdose death of toddler son; fentanyl suspected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It was a shared-custody nightmare.

Soluna Lora says she noticed a bag containing a white substance as she was handing off her toddler in a scheduled exchange with the boy’s father. They argued about it, and Lora says she notified the sheriff’s department – apparently to no avail.

Two days later, the boy was found dead at the father’s house from what the mother says – and investigators suspect – was a fentanyl overdose.

Almost eight months later, the 24-year-old father, Raul Zackeriespedro Rivera, has been charged with murder and, in the case of a second toddler in the home, child cruelty.

Rivera is due in court Friday for arraignment. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail.

Ezekiel Rivera was a month shy of his third birthday when he was discovered, deceased, by emergency responders at his father’s east Bakersfield home on Sentido Drive just after 11 p.m., last June 5th.

Six weeks later, Lora filed a claim against the Sheriff’s Department – a precursor to a lawsuit – alleging she told sheriff’s deputies about instances where Rivera appeared to be in possession of illicit drugs. Despite this, according to the claim, deputies failed to remove Ezekiel and other children from the father’s care, nor did they search him or his house.

Court documents allege that Rivera waited hours to call for medical aid after the boy was discovered and that the father was nowhere to be found when responders arrived. When Rivera was eventually located, he tested positive for fentanyl and told deputies he had in fact used fentanyl that day. An unidentified residue was discovered on low standing furniture in the home and Rivera told investigators he had in fact snorted fentanyl in that spot.

The mother’s claim says two methamphetamine pipes, four empty packages of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan and an empty Narcan nasal applicator were found in Rivera’s home.

Despite the murder charge, the boy’s cause of death has not been disclosed. The Sheriff’s Office said the coroner will release the information at a later date.

