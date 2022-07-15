24-year-old Georgia woman found shot to death along rural road, sheriff says

A 24-year-old Georgia woman was found shot to death off of a rural road in Bibb County Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around 6:40 a.m. on Knoxville Road.

Mariah Loren Stanfield, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said shell casings were found around her body.

The Bib County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if they have identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bib County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.