24-year-old Green Bay woman charged with killing 25-year-old man, mutilating corpse

GREEN BAY - A 24-year-old Green Bay woman was charged on Tuesday in the death of a Green Bay man at a west-side home last week.

Taylor Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Green Bay police officers were called about 3:25 a.m. Thursday to a west-side home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane where they found the body of a 25-year-old Green Bay man. Police have yet to identify the person who was killed.

Schabusiness was taken into custody Thursday at a home in the 2300 block of Eastman Avenue on the city's east side and was "a known associate of the victim," Green Bay police said Tuesday in a news release.

Schabusiness is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m. today for an initial appearance.

