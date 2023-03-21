24-year-old with ‘a heart so pure’ found dead. Her ex is arrested, California cops say

A 24-year-old woman found dead in a California apartment is remembered for having“a heart so pure (and) full of love,” her family said.

Police found Mirelle Mateus of La Palma killed inside the apartment at 2:24 p.m. Friday, March 17, after reports of suspicious circumstances, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Aaron Romo, 36, of Anaheim, was arrested on a charge of murder following an investigation, police said. Investigators said he was in an earlier romantic relationship with Mateus.

Police said they believe Romo may have attacked other women in the past and asked them to come forward.

A GoFundMe established by her sister to raise money for funeral expenses described Mateus as “a student, hard worker, loving daughter, amazing sister, the best aunt to her niece & nephews, great friend.”

“We’ve lost one of our most sacred precious beings in our life that God blessed us with,” the listing said.

Anaheim police ask anyone with information to call 714-321-3669 or leave an anonymous tip at 855-847-6227.

