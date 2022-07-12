A 24-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot during an early morning incident in a west Tallahassee residential neighborhood.

A 24-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot during an early morning incident.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the altercation in the 2800 block of Duffton Loop, inside the Huntington Woods neighborhood off Mission Road.

Tallahassee Police officers were called to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (850) 574-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 24-year-old hospitalized in shooting Friday