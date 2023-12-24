24-year-old killed in early morning Georgetown County crash

A woman was killed Sunday morning after her vehicle hit a tree in Georgetown County, officials said.

Tyesha Wilson of Georgetown died on the scene, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash occurred at about 12:47 a.m. on Carvers Bay Road and South Carolina Highway 261, according South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Brittany Glover.

The 24-year-old was driving alone when her Nissan Altima veered off the road into a ditch and collided into a tree. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Wilson’s father, Tyrone Wilson, posted a photo of his “princess” on Facebook Sunday morning, saying that the “sudden loss” of his daughter was a “hard pill to swallow.”

“I would ask that everyone keep me and my family in your prayers,” he wrote.