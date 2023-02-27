24-year-old killed in Providence shooting Sunday night

PROVIDENCE — A young man was shot and killed Sunday night when someone traveling in a car along Charles Street near Interstate-95 opened fire on the vehicle he was in, according to Providence Police.

The driver of the shot-up car drove to the hospital, where the 24-year-old backseat passenger, was pronounced dead, said Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

Investigators determined that several shots were fired along Charles Street near Kelly's Car Wash and the American Mathematical Society, Lapatin said.

At least one of the vehicles, if not both, were in motion when the shots were fired around 7:30 p.m., he said.

The gunshots came from a handgun, he said, adding that investigators haven't found any evidence that indicates that anyone in the shot-up car, a Honda, returned fire or possessed a firearm.

Police towed two vehicles from Rhode Island Hospital, both the vehicle shot on Charles Street and another vehicle driven to the hospital by a witness to the shooting.

Investigators needed to talk to that person, and also look at their vehicle for any evidence, he said.

It wasn't clear how many people were in the suspect vehicle.

It appears that the shooters were targeting someone in the Honda, but investigators don't know for sure at this point, Lapatin said.

Police have identified the man who was killed and Lapatin anticipated that he would disclose the man's name by the end of the day. The violence Sunday night gave the city its third homicide so far in 2023.

