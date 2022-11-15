24-year-old killed when shot multiple times, Lexington County coroner says

Noah Feit
A West Columbia man was shot and killed Monday, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, was shot multiple times in the upper and lower body, Coroner Margaret Fisher said Tuesday in a news release.

Officers responded to 1035 Comanchee Trail — Riverbank Retreat Apartments — at about 1:30 p.m., where Craft’s body was discovered, the West Columbia Police Department said.

Craft died at the scene, according to Fisher.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 803-794-0721, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

