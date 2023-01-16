A 24-year-old killed, three other people shot at a Homestead home, Miami-Dade cops say

A 24-year-old man was shot dead and three other people in their 20s were hospitalized Sunday afternoon in Homestead, according to Miami-Dade police.

Miami-Dade police say as people flagged down Homestead cops to notify them about a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, a ShotSpotter alert came in that sent officers to a home in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. That’s where they say the officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found the mortally wounded man; another two men, ages 24 and 20; and a 29-year-old woman. The latter three were taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police had no information on the shooter or shooters. Miami-Dade police will investigate, as is standard for homicides in Homestead.

Anyone who knows anything about this — and wants to remain anonymous — can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).