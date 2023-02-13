24-year-old killed in West Orlando shooting, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says

A 24-year-old was killed early Monday morning in a West Orlando shooting, authorities say.

Just before 1:45 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 600 block of South Kirkman Road, blocks from Valencia College’s West Campus, in reference to a shooting.

By the time they arrived, the victim, later identified as Tyrese Cooper, had been taken to a local hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

Within hours, he died from his injuries.

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.

“It’s very early in the investigation and we have no suspect information or additional details to release at this time,” read an email from the OCSO.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

